Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2027



Increasing awareness among customers regarding environment-friendly products is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, low strength and lack of rigidity if faced with high pressure or load which is likely to hamper the market growth.



Corrugated board packaging refers to a process of packaging that preserves, protects, and transport a diverse range of products efficiently. The adoption of corrugated board packaging is rapidly increasing on account of its advantages, such as biodegradability, light-weight, recyclability. Moreover, corrugated packaging consists of more than 80% of recycled content, along with additional fresh fibers obtained from the sustainably managed forests.



Based on the application, the processed foods segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the demand for convenience foods that are expected to rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. Hence, processed food, which gets cooked in a short while, tends to attract consumers. The increasing population also expected to drive the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness among consumers regarding the usage of environment-friendly products. Government initiatives for stimulating eco-friendly packaging materials, coupled with the efforts from CPA (The Corrugated Packaging Alliance), a corrugated industry initiative, to encourage corrugated packaging are providing an added impetus to the growth of this market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Corrugated Board Packaging Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Cascades Inc., WestRock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Klabin S.A., International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co. Ltd., Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG and Kashi Pack Care.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sacks and Boxboard

5.3 Paper Bags

5.4 Corrugated Boxes

5.5 Paperboard Cartons



6 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Construction

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single Face Board

6.3 Single Wall Board

6.4 Double Wall Board

6.5 Triple Wall Board



7 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rigid Boxes

7.3 Self-Erecting Boxes

7.4 Slotted Boxes

7.5 Telescope Boxes



8 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Component Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flute

8.3 Liner



9 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Fresh Food and Produce

9.3 Processed Foods

9.4 Beverages

9.5 Beauty, Personal & Home Care

9.6 Paper Products

9.7 Electronics & Electrical Goods

9.8 Glassware & Ceramics

9.9 Textile Goods

9.10 Automotive

9.11 Consumer Durable Goods Industry

9.12 Pharmaceuticals

9.13 Chemicals

9.14 Wood and Timber Products

9.15 E-Commerce

9.16 Healthcare

9.17 Transportation & Logistics



10 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Sealed Air Corporation

12.2 Cascades Inc.

12.3 WestRock Company

12.4 Oji Holdings Corporation

12.5 Packaging Corporation of America

12.6 Mondi Group

12.7 Smurfit Kappa Group

12.8 DS Smith PLC

12.9 Klabin S.A.

12.10 International Paper Company

12.11 Nippon Paper Industries Ltd.

12.12 Georgia-Pacific LLC

12.13 Rengo Co. Ltd.

12.14 Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG

12.15 Kashi Pack Care



