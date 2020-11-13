Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corrugated Board Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2027
Increasing awareness among customers regarding environment-friendly products is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, low strength and lack of rigidity if faced with high pressure or load which is likely to hamper the market growth.
Corrugated board packaging refers to a process of packaging that preserves, protects, and transport a diverse range of products efficiently. The adoption of corrugated board packaging is rapidly increasing on account of its advantages, such as biodegradability, light-weight, recyclability. Moreover, corrugated packaging consists of more than 80% of recycled content, along with additional fresh fibers obtained from the sustainably managed forests.
Based on the application, the processed foods segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the demand for convenience foods that are expected to rise due to the busy lifestyle of people. Hence, processed food, which gets cooked in a short while, tends to attract consumers. The increasing population also expected to drive the demand for processed food, which is convenient as well as healthy.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness among consumers regarding the usage of environment-friendly products. Government initiatives for stimulating eco-friendly packaging materials, coupled with the efforts from CPA (The Corrugated Packaging Alliance), a corrugated industry initiative, to encourage corrugated packaging are providing an added impetus to the growth of this market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Corrugated Board Packaging Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Cascades Inc., WestRock Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith PLC, Klabin S.A., International Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Rengo Co. Ltd., Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG and Kashi Pack Care.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sacks and Boxboard
5.3 Paper Bags
5.4 Corrugated Boxes
5.5 Paperboard Cartons
6 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Construction
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single Face Board
6.3 Single Wall Board
6.4 Double Wall Board
6.5 Triple Wall Board
7 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rigid Boxes
7.3 Self-Erecting Boxes
7.4 Slotted Boxes
7.5 Telescope Boxes
8 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Component Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flute
8.3 Liner
9 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Fresh Food and Produce
9.3 Processed Foods
9.4 Beverages
9.5 Beauty, Personal & Home Care
9.6 Paper Products
9.7 Electronics & Electrical Goods
9.8 Glassware & Ceramics
9.9 Textile Goods
9.10 Automotive
9.11 Consumer Durable Goods Industry
9.12 Pharmaceuticals
9.13 Chemicals
9.14 Wood and Timber Products
9.15 E-Commerce
9.16 Healthcare
9.17 Transportation & Logistics
10 Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Sealed Air Corporation
12.2 Cascades Inc.
12.3 WestRock Company
12.4 Oji Holdings Corporation
12.5 Packaging Corporation of America
12.6 Mondi Group
12.7 Smurfit Kappa Group
12.8 DS Smith PLC
12.9 Klabin S.A.
12.10 International Paper Company
12.11 Nippon Paper Industries Ltd.
12.12 Georgia-Pacific LLC
12.13 Rengo Co. Ltd.
12.14 Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG
12.15 Kashi Pack Care
