Announcement and public disclosure of transactions in SimCorp A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Rosenvold
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement entered into on 2 October 2017
|c)
|Price(s)
Volume(s)
|DKK 804.13
7,173 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
7,173 shares
DKK 5,768,032
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-12, 09:00 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sell
|c)
|Price(s)
Volume(s)
|DKK 801.71
5,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
|
5,000 shares
DKK 4,008,556.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-12, 13:29 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.
SimCorp A/S
Koebenhavn, DENMARK
