13/11/2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 13/2020

Goodvalley will release its Interim Report 9M 2020 on 20 November 2020.

On 20 November 2020 at 13.30 (CET), Goodvalley will host a conference call at which CEO Hans Henrik Pedersen and Vice CEO Kristian Brokop Jakobsen will provide comments on financial and operational performance, the outlook and answer questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in English and can be followed live here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iksdk2gh

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and state conference code 6356898

Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42 Norway: +47 239 60264 Sweden: +46 (0)850 692180 Poland +48 222 120 152 United Kingdom: +44 (0)844 571 8892 United States: +1 631 5107495

Further Information

Group CFO, Jakob Brasted

+ 45 76 52 20 00

info@goodvalley.com

Goodvalley at a glance

Goodvalley is an international producer of high-quality pork products operating in Poland, Ukraine and Russia based on Danish production standards. The company is to a large extent self-sufficient and masters the whole production chain from field to fork, from growing crops for feed, breeding and slaughtering pigs including using the manure in biogas facilities to produce electricity and organic fertilizer for the fields. Goodvalley is certified as a carbon neutral company by German TÜV and operates according to the highest standards in terms of animal welfare, transparency in the production and sustainable production methods.

