The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Was Valued at USD 503 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 86,669 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 135.9%



The growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market is expected to be driven by the increased wireless network capacity and high speed offered by high-frequency millimeter waves. Millimeter waves occupy a relatively unused portion of the electromagnetic spectrum between 30 GHz and 300 GHz, which offers excellent throughput and increased capacity.



The 5G fixed wireless access technology provides large bandwidth, high resolution, low interference, cost-efficiency, and high security, as well as enables the development of miniaturized components for use in several commercial applications. 5G fixed wireless access is expanding to fixed communication, medicine, remote sensing, and consumer electronics applications. This includes the use of millimeter waves for IPTV, a prospective replacement of the

Wi-Fi Alliance standards (802.11n) and wireless video transmission.

It is possible to achieve data rates up to 10 Gbps with millimeter waves, which enables the transfer of high-definition video files from a PC or laptop to a video monitor or an HDTV screen wirelessly. In December 2019, CommScope (US) announced that it has added support for sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G new radio wireless connectivity to its NVG558 FWA gateway platform, which will enhance the capability of network operators to deliver triple-play services with the NVG500 series of advanced xDSL, PON, and fixed wireless access gateways.

Additionally, millimeter waves open up the spectrum and reduce the congestion in the existing radio spectrum. Presently, the impact of this driver is medium on the 5G fixed wireless access market but is expected to be high during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has impacted the investments in 5G FWA.

The COVID-19 spread has slowed down the investments in 5G fixed wireless owing to delay in 5G rollout plans by telecommunication operators. The commercial sector, which includes hospitality, real estate, and retail, is severely impacted by this pandemic as governments of several countries worldwide have announced complete nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread. This has resulted in the suspension of operations in retail outlets, restaurants, hotels, and construction activities. However, the impact of COVID-19 on 5G used in these sectors is not high as most facilities in these sectors rely on wired communication technologies.

Residential segment has become a key traction for vendor to invest.

Currently, the focus of all key vendors in the 5G fixed wireless access market is on targeting residential customers. In 2019, residential users accounted for a major share of 5G fixed wireless access market in terms of value. The residential application segment accounted for the largest size of the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is because network based on 5G fixed wireless access for residential applications use point-to-multipoint radio systems with network capacity of base stations is shared by multiple users.

APAC is projected to account for the largest share in 2026.

In terms of value, APAC is projected to account for the largest share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2026. The countries in APAC are gearing up to adopt 5G technology. 5G deployments continue to take place in Australia, with all service providers rolling out their 5G networks after having deployed the first commercial 5G network of the country in 2019.



China is a key market for 5G in APAC owing to its earlier engagement with 5G than 4G (LTE), as well as easy availability of 5G-enabled devices from several vendors. All these factors promote the higher adoption of 5G in APAC than in other regions of the world.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Surged Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage with Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as Machine-To-Machine and Internet of Things

Surged Use of Millimeter-Wave Technology in 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Restraints

High Infrastructure Costs and Possibility of Revenue Reduction for Telecommunication Companies

Adverse Impact of Millimeter-Wave Frequency Circuitries on Environment

Opportunities

Increased Demand for 5G Fixed Wireless Access Networks from Different Industries

Surged Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Services

Increased Focus on Development of 5G Networks

Strategic Partnerships Among Platform and Hardware Providers, Mobile Operators, and System Integrators in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Heat Dissipation in Mimo Systems

Compatibility Issues Between Traditional and 5G Networks

Inter-Cell Interference

Limited Range of Millimeter Waves

Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market



Value Chain Analysis

5G Hardware Providers

5G Network Infrastructure and Platform Providers

System Integrators

End-users

Case Study Analysis

Case Studies of 5G Deployments

Investments in Research and Development Activities Related to 5G Technology and Its Field Trials



Average Selling Price Analysis



5G Ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Ecosystem

Component Manufacturers

Oem

Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturers

Mobile Network Operators

5G Patents Analysis



Technology Analysis



Market Regulations

