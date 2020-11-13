Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Organic Dairy Market by Segment (Milk, Yogurt, Cheese), Milk Type (Whole, Reduced & Low Fat, Flavored), Packaging, Distribution Channel, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Organic Dairy Market is expected to be USD 18.9 Billion by the year 2026.



The United States organic dairy industry is projected to show good growth during 2020-2026. In the United States, milk is related to the vast majority of organic dairy purchases, which are followed by butter and yoghurt.



Organic dairy items are made from organic milk, which is collected from cattle reared through organic farming methods. the organic dairy industry is experiencing good growth in the United States as they are free from preservatives, antibiotics, synthetic chemicals, etc.



Benefits of Organic Milk over Conventional Milk



There are many benefits such that customers should switch from conventional milk to organic milk, including concerns about antibiotic and hormone use, animal health, farming's environmental effects. The U.S. federal government is promoting organic farming practices among traditional farmers by initiating educational programs and offering both technical and monetary assistance.



Besides, enhancing the delivery and supply chain of organic dairy products in confluence with the emerging online food retail market is increasing the accessibility of organic dairy products throughout the United States. However, technical developments in the production of novel goods with low fat and reduced sodium and sugar levels are expected to fuel demand in the coming years.



Other than this, organic dairy offers health benefits such as boosting metabolism, strengthening the immune system, lowering the risk of cancer, and heart diseases and reducing muscle and joint pain.

