Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosafety Cabinets Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosafety cabinets market is expected to reach US$ 312.90 million by 2027 from US$ 166.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global biosafety cabinets market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.



Based on the end user, the global biosafety cabinets market is segmented into diagnostic and testing laboratories, academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Certain factors such as rising investments for infrastructure expansion by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and rising focus on research collaborations are estimated to drive the segment growth.



The biosafety cabinets market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and technology advancements in biosafety cabinets. However, high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of biosafety cabinets is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.



The demand for biosafety cabinets has seen a sharp increase in the period of pandemic due to focus on COVID-19 diagnostics. Additionally, the guidelines of healthcare authorities across the world to offer protective environment for healthcare workers as well as researchers are also estimated to drive the market growth over the period. However, implementation of total shut down of businesses in order to contain the viral infection disrupted supply chain operations. These measures impacted the market by certain extent.



Baker, NuAire; Labconco Corporation; Esco Micro Pte Ltd.; GERMFREE; Berner International GmbH; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Azbil Telstar; S. L. Diantech Solutions S. L.; and ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the biosafety cabinets market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Technological Advancements in Biosafety Cabinets

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 High Cost and Maintenance of Biosafety Cabinets

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Rapid Development in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Cell-Based and Regenerative Therapies

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Biosafety Cabinets Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Biosafety Cabinets Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Biosafety Cabinets Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Biosafety Cabinets Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biosafety Cabinets Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Class I

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Class I: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Class II

7.5 Class III



8. Biosafety Cabinets Market - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biosafety Cabinets Market, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Academic And Research Institutions

8.5 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Biosafety Cabinets Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Biosafety Cabinets Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Biosafety Cabinets Market



11. Biosaftey Cabinets Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Baker

NuAire

Labconco Corporation

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

GERMFREE

Berner International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Azbil Telstar

S.L. Diantech Solutions S.L.

ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd.

