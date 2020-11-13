Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT and High-speed Digital Electronics Powering the Global Oscilloscopes Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an in-depth view of the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth. It also analyzes the market segments through frequency bandwidth, channel count, applications, verticals, form-factor, and region.
Oscilloscope is a class of electronic test equipment that primarily captures an external analog signal and converts the electrical voltage signal into a digitized waveform represented as a function of time. The waveform is then analyzed for various characteristics, such as amplitude, frequency, rise-time, and noise, among others. Due to several measurement advantages such as higher bandwidth processing capability, storage, and flexibility in waveform processing, digital oscilloscopes have almost replaced the analog oscilloscopes.
Despite the fact that they have been used for decades, oscilloscopes continue to play an integral part in the development of emerging technologies, such as 5G, high-speed digital interfaces, autonomous driving, and electric vehicles, thanks to the continuous research and development (R&D) investments by market participants to upgrade the capabilities of these instruments. As digital transformation, IoT, Industry 4.0, and other Mega Trends proliferate the usage of connected and electronic devices across all verticals, the demand for oscilloscopes will grow as well.
However, there are several challenges that weigh down the growth, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this study is focused on assessing the market and growth potential of the oscilloscopes market by factoring in various dynamics that influence the market in the short, mid, and long terms. This study also focuses on key growth opportunities that market participants must consider to strategize their operations.
Leveraging on strong relationships with participants in the test and measurement market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated in the last 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the author has developed a detailed study of the oscilloscopes market.
The key end users of oscilloscopes are from communications, computing and semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics, the automotive industry, education, and others (healthcare, energy, heavy process industries, and hobbyists).
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, North America
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Asia-pacific
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oscilloscopes, Rest of World
7. Growth Opportunities
8. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t90der
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: