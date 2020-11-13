Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aesthetic Filler Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research report, the global market for aesthetic filler is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.35% during the evaluated period of 2019-2028.



The growing demand for aesthetic fillers, a surge in healthcare expenditure, rising acceptance of tissue fillers, and a growing aging population are significant factors that augment the aesthetic filler market's progression worldwide. Additionally, the increasing number of men undergoing cosmetic procedures, along with growing awareness about cosmetic procedures, are creating multiple opportunities for the market's future.



However, the negative effect of unregistered practitioners, paired with the high cost of procedures, are significantly weighing down the aesthetic filler market.



The global aesthetic filler market covers the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-evolving market for aesthetic filler over the estimated period 2019-2028. In China, the younger population is mainly persuaded by westernized looks, which leads them to undergo cosmetic procedures. Among the various procedures, facelift and eyelid surgery, are the most common cosmetic procedures. Additionally, China has the highest number of cosmetic procedures, with growing male customers. The people between 20 and 40 are undergoing cosmetic surgeries, which is enhancing the demand for facial surgeries. This further augments the aesthetic filler market in China, thereby overall APAC region.



The key enterprises involved in the aesthetic filler market are Galderma Pharma SA, Laboratoires Vivacy SAS, Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd, Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co Ltd, Suneva Medical Inc, Teoxane, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, Contura Ltd, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Bioha Laboratories, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, and Ipsen.



Allergen is a global pharmaceutical company that concentrates on manufacturing, and commercializing branded regenerative medicine, pharmaceutical device, surgical, and biologic products for patients. Its product portfolio comprises products for medical aesthetics and dermatology, women's health, and eye care, among others. The company has its headquarter in Ireland, with its operation across all regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Aesthetic Filler Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Increased Awareness About Anti-Aging Measures

2.2.2. Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Procedures

2.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Aesthetic Filler Market

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growing Demand for Facial Aesthetics

2.7.2. Rising Acceptance of Tissue Fillers

2.7.3. Increasing Aging Population

2.7.4. Increase in Healthcare Spending

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Negative Effect of Unregistered Practitioners

2.8.2. High Cost of Procedure

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures and Awareness About Cosmetic Procedures

2.9.2. Increase in Beauty Consciousness and Disposable Income

2.9.3. Advancements in Facial Rejuvenation

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Challenges Arising from Reimbursement Issues, Social Stigma, and Rapidly Advancing Technologies

2.10.2. Side Effects Associated with Dermal Fillers



3. Global Aesthetic Filler Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Wrinkle Relaxers

3.2. Dermal Fillers

3.2.1. Collagen

3.2.2. Hyaluronic Acid

3.2.3. Fat Injection

3.2.4. Polylactic Acid

3.2.5. Polymethyl Methacrylate Microspheres (Pmma)

3.2.6. Calcium Hydroxylapatite



4. Global Aesthetic Filler Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Facial Line Correction

4.2. Lip Treatment

4.3. Face Lift

4.4. Acne Scar Treatment

4.5. Lipoatrophy Treatment

4.6. Others



5. Global Aesthetic Filler Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Allergan (Acquired by Abbvie)

6.2. Galderma Pharma Sa (Acquired by Eqt)

6.3. Laboratoires Vivacy Sas

6.4. Merz Pharma

6.5. Sinclair Pharma

6.6. Suneva Medical Inc

6.7. Teoxane

6.8. Anika Therapeutics Inc

6.9. Bioha Laboratories

6.10. Bioxis Pharmaceuticals

6.11. Contura Ltd

6.12. Prollenium Medical Technologies

6.13. Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co Ltd

6.14. Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd

6.15. Ipsen



7. Methodology & Scope



