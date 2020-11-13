Disclosure under Rule 2.10(c) of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (Urban&Civic plc)

Investec Wealth & Investment Limited (IW&I) provided a non-binding letter of intent to The Wellcome Trust Limited for 14,065,837 ordinary shares of Urban&Civic plc.

In accordance with Rule 2.10(c) of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers IW&I now announces that, following the sale of 1,465,483 Urban&Civic plc shares during the period 6th November 2020 and 12th November 2020, the non-binding Letter of Intent now applies to 12,600,354 Urban&Civic plc shares.