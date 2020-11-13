H+H International A/S has planned the following dates for the release of financial reports and the holding of the Annual General Meeting in 2021:

11 February 2021: Deadline for shareholders’ submission of proposal concerning specific business to be transacted at the Annual General Meeting

4 March 2021: Annual Report for 2020

26 March 2021: Annual General Meeting

17 May 2021: Interim financial report for Q1 for 2021

12 August 2021: Interim financial report for H1 for 2021

10 November 2021: Interim financial report for Q1 – Q3 for 2021













