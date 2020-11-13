Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Flashlight Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Product, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at US$ 2,054. million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,884. million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.



A flashlight is a portable battery operated device used for illumination. LED flashlights are replacing traditional flashlights as these consume less power and therefore, work for more hours than normal flashlights while producing low heat. The new flashlights are less bright than conventional incandescent bulbs. LED flashlights are heavily used within residential, military & law enforcement, and commercial sectors. As these are energy efficient and function for an extremely long life, they are drawing more attention to the masses. The LED flashlight manufacturers aim to continue enhancing the design of these flashlights. New models with better power sources are gaining high traction.



On the other hand, there is an increase in adoption of LED flashlight among military and law enforcement due to its rugged, compact size and weapon mounting capabilities. These flashlights are more sophisticated than the ones used by the consumer segment. Bayco Products Inc. Browning International S. A, Dorcy International, Duracell Inc. Coast Products Inc. Mag Instrument Inc. Energizer Holdings Inc. Pelican Products, Inc. and Streamlight Inc. are among the key LED flashlight market players that have been profiled during this market study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on LED Flashlight Market



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global electronics industry is one of the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions, such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries. It is also one of the worst-affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in leading regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa, is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. All these factors have affected the electronics industry in a negative manner and they would act as restraining factors for the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. LED Flashlight Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. LED Flashlight -Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand of Tactical LED Flashlights due to Small Size and Rugged Material

5.1.2 Rising penetration of LED Lighting with Supportive Government Initiatives

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Standardization and Availability of Alternative Products

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Preference for Energy-Efficient, Non-Conventional Lighting Solutions

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Use of LED Flashlights in Hazardous Industrial Environments

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. LED Flashlight Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global LED Flashlight Market Overview

6.2 LED Flashlight Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. LED Flashlight Market Analysis- By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 LED Flashlight Market Breakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Rechargeable LED Flashlight

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Rechargeable LED Flashlight Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Non-Rechargeable LED Flashlight

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Non-Rechargeable LED Flashlight Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. LED Flashlight Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Flashlight Market Breakdown, By Product, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Safety Flash Lights

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Safety Flash Lights Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Everyday Carry Flashlights

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Everyday Carry Flashlights Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Tactical Flashlights

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Tactical Flashlights Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. LED Flashlight Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 LED Flashlight Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Residential Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Commercial

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Military and Law Enforcement

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Military and Law Enforcement Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. LED Flashlight Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: LED Flashlight Market

10.3 Europe: LED Flashlight Market

10.4 APAC: LED Flashlight Market

10.5 MEA: LED Flashlight Market

10.6 SAM: LED Flashlight Market



11. LED Flashlight Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Bayco Products Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Coast Products

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Duracell Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Browning

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Ledlenser GmbH & Co. KG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Dorcy International, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Mag Instrument Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Pelican Products, Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Streamlight Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments-

13.11 Surefire LLC

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



