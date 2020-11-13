Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom application programming interface market is poised to grow by $2.24 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report on telecom application programming interface market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion in enterprise business models, adoption of diverse types of telecom API in emerging market, and enhanced business value of APIs and end-to-end visibility.



The telecom application programming interface market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the development of telecom API-fication as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom application programming interface market growth during the next few years. Also, driving innovation in digital era and rapid growth of internet-connected devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The telecom application programming interface market covers the following areas:

Telecom application programming interface market sizing

Telecom application programming interface market forecast

Telecom application programming interface market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom application programming interface market vendors that include AT&T Inc., Fortumo OU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., and ZTE Corp.. Also, the telecom application programming interface market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Payment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Maps and location - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Voice/speech - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Identity management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT&T Inc.

Fortumo OU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

ZTE Corp.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bdmk6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900