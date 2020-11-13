Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telecom application programming interface market is poised to grow by $2.24 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. The report on telecom application programming interface market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion in enterprise business models, adoption of diverse types of telecom API in emerging market, and enhanced business value of APIs and end-to-end visibility.

The telecom application programming interface market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the development of telecom API-fication as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom application programming interface market growth during the next few years. Also, driving innovation in digital era and rapid growth of internet-connected devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The telecom application programming interface market covers the following areas:

  • Telecom application programming interface market sizing
  • Telecom application programming interface market forecast
  • Telecom application programming interface market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom application programming interface market vendors that include AT&T Inc., Fortumo OU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., and ZTE Corp.. Also, the telecom application programming interface market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Payment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Maps and location - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Voice/speech - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Identity management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AT&T Inc.
  • Fortumo OU
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • Telefonica SA
  • Verizon Communications Inc.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp.
  • ZTE Corp.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bdmk6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900