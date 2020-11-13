HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobius Trend releases a research report "Brain Computer Interface + Hologram AR Concept Companies Like WIMI Are Growing Rapidly". The share price of WIMI soared at the beginning of October. Some believe the company has the potential of the technological interfaces between computers and human brains.



Ctrl-Labs, a company acquired by Facebook in 2019, is reporting that its wristband hardware can send brain signals to computers. Neuralink is a startup founded by Elon Musk. The company recently made headlines by showing a device that can be implanted into a pig's brain, displaying the brain signals of this pig on a screen in real-time.

Musk said in the press conference that the Neuralink brain-computer interface will be used to solve neurological problems such as depression and amnesia. In the future, it can also solve problems such as blindness, paralysis, and hearing loss. Musk also mentioned that in the future, people will be able to communicate with others directly by their thoughts, and they can also use their thoughts to summon or even drive a Tesla.

Facebook's market value is close to $800 billion, and Tesla's market value is worth more than $400 billion. It is reasonable for these tech empires and their founders to pursue such future opportunities. Small innovation companies like WIMI Hologram Cloud are on the same track in the hologram AR field as these IT giants.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, in terms of total revenue in 2017, has already been the leading hologram AR application platform in China. In addition, according to the data of Frost & Sullivan, in 2018, WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, the number of holographic AR patents, and the number of software copyrights, WIMI ranks first in the holographic AR industry in China. WIMI owns about 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technical patents.

WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including performing arts system, home entertainment, light field cinema, commercial release system, and advertising display system. Until now, the artificial intelligence industry has not formed a large market, and no company can achieve absolute market monopoly. Companies are emerging in areas such as algorithms, frameworks, chips, modules, and accelerators.

In recent years, the application market of the face recognition industry has been expanding. In order to obtain better accuracy and quality, the applications of facial recognition present a trend of transition from two-dimensional technology to three-dimensional technology. Meanwhile, the reason for this trend is that two-dimensional facial recognition technology is susceptible to gesture, light, appearance, and other factors, which can reduce recognition rates.

Therefore, WIMI believes that 3D technology will gradually replace 3D face recognition technology. WIMI Hologram's plan is to provide holographic cloud application services for 3D face recognition through artificial intelligence-based algorithms. The future plan of WIMI Hologram is to meet the needs of potential customers in various industries through WIMI's 3D face recognition holographic cloud technology, such as home, retail, travel, telecommunications, finance, national security, robotics, education, social media, terminal devices, commerce, transportation, commerce, and other potential applications.

Holographic technology will grow substantially in the next few years. WIMI predicts that the market will show exponential growth over the next few years, and the total market will reach $500 billion by 2025. After the arrival of 5G, the first scene application will accelerate the development of VR (virtual reality) /AR (augmented reality), and the growth rate of the Chinese market will be higher than that of other countries in the world. Therefore, with the blessing of 5G, the communication and transmission shortcomings of immersive game scenes such as VR/AR will be supplemented, and it is expected that the speed of commercialization of immersive game VR/AR will be accelerated.

