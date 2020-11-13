Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Mobility in Healthcare - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Enterprise mobility in the healthcare market was valued at USD 607.6 million in 2019, and it is estimated to be worth USD 1,159.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.37% during the period, 2020-2025.
The healthcare sector is witnessing significant transformation owing to the advancements in mobile technologies. With the concerns relating to privacy and security being met effectively compared to earlier, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is witnessing significant adoption in the healthcare industry.
Factors, such as the mobile devices being the preferred medium of accessing the internet, enterprise data, and various other information, continuous pressure to cut down costs, and the rising trend of BYOD across numerous healthcare facilities, are driving the growth of the market.
Various services such as management of mobile devices (tablets, smartphones, or laptops), applications, information, and remote support are provided as a part of enterprise mobility management solutions in addressing the challenges and providing quick and improved decision making, improved treatment and reduced readmissions, increased productivity, higher accuracy, time and cost-saving.
Key Market Trends
Increase in the Growth of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Medium of Accessing Information
In the current scenario, healthcare providers conduct their day to day businesses with mobile devices or by accessing cloud services. The shift in business towards enterprise mobility has resulted in increased employee productivity while using their own devices.
North America Holds Major Share in the Market
North America holds a prominent share in the healthcare enterprise mobility market. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of players operating in the market. Some of them include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and BlackBerry Limited, Vmware Inc., among others, which contributes to the growth of the market. The vendors operating in the region are also collaborating for further improving digital transformation solutions.
Competitive Landscape
The enterprise mobility in healthcare is moderately competitive. Players in the market, such as VMWare Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, and Symantec Corporation, are continuously involved in innovation. They are coming out with solutions that fulfill the requirement of healthcare providers and maintain their competitive advantage. Some of the recent developments in the market are:
In July 2020 - Citrix Systems and Microsoft collaborated and drafted a multi-year agreement in which Citrix Workspace is selected as a preferred digital workspace solution for Microsoft. Simultaneously, Citrix also selected Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Medium of Accessing Internet, Enterprise Data, and Various Other Information
5.1.2 Rising BYOD Trend across Healthcare
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 High Cost of Implementation, Coupled with Lack of Acceptability among Employees
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Solution
6.1.1 Mobile Device Management
6.1.2 Mobile Application Management (MAM)
6.1.3 Mobile Content Management (MCM)
6.1.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM)
6.2 By Region
6.2.1 North America
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE - KEY VENDOR PROFILES*
7.1 BlackBerry Limited
7.2 Vmware Inc.
7.3 Citrix Systems Inc.
7.4 IBM Corporation
7.5 Microsoft Corporation
7.6 Mobile Iron Inc.
7.7 SAP SE
7.8 Soti Inc.
7.9 Symantec Corporation
7.10 Ventraq Corporation
8 VENDOR MARKET SHARE/POSITIONING ANALYSIS
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
