The Enterprise mobility in the healthcare market was valued at USD 607.6 million in 2019, and it is estimated to be worth USD 1,159.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.37% during the period, 2020-2025.



The healthcare sector is witnessing significant transformation owing to the advancements in mobile technologies. With the concerns relating to privacy and security being met effectively compared to earlier, enterprise mobility management (EMM) is witnessing significant adoption in the healthcare industry.



Factors, such as the mobile devices being the preferred medium of accessing the internet, enterprise data, and various other information, continuous pressure to cut down costs, and the rising trend of BYOD across numerous healthcare facilities, are driving the growth of the market.



Various services such as management of mobile devices (tablets, smartphones, or laptops), applications, information, and remote support are provided as a part of enterprise mobility management solutions in addressing the challenges and providing quick and improved decision making, improved treatment and reduced readmissions, increased productivity, higher accuracy, time and cost-saving.



Key Market Trends



Increase in the Growth of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Medium of Accessing Information



In the current scenario, healthcare providers conduct their day to day businesses with mobile devices or by accessing cloud services. The shift in business towards enterprise mobility has resulted in increased employee productivity while using their own devices.

The proliferation of smartphones has enabled quick and easy patient appraisals owing to the presence of different types of embedded sensors. For example, healthcare providers can access the data from patients' smartphones with healthcare apps to measure heart rates, blood pressure, glucose levels, and more.

Besides, mobile health apps eradicate the need to visit a doctor during the time of sickness physically. EMM healthcare solutions offer the patients and healthcare providers a convenient way to access care remotely through chat, messages, and video calling. Remote patient care is proving beneficial for countries and states with low access to healthcare and doctor-to-patient ratio.

Mobile applications, IoT devices, wearable devices use APIs to interact with other applications and systems. With real-time API-driven integration, one can make API centric apps that monitor location, speed, and other parameters on the go.

Real-time application integration helps not only data flow between apps in real time but also data synchronization across numerous platforms, such as PCs, laptops, and other handheld devices. For instance, According to Cisco, 500 billion devices are expected to be connected to the Internet by 2030

North America Holds Major Share in the Market



North America holds a prominent share in the healthcare enterprise mobility market. Moreover, the region has a strong foothold of players operating in the market. Some of them include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and BlackBerry Limited, Vmware Inc., among others, which contributes to the growth of the market. The vendors operating in the region are also collaborating for further improving digital transformation solutions.

Factors such as the government initiatives for digital health, growing demand for better healthcare services, strict regulations regarding patient safety and patient care, and proliferation of Bring Your Device (BYOD) drive the growth of the healthcare enterprise mobility market in the region.

According to IBM Corporation, more than 80% of the stakeholders feel smartphones will become an integral part of the healthcare system in the near future. Hence, with the growing number of mobile devices in healthcare facilities, the adoption of BYOD is expected to increase in the region.

Over the past few years, BYOD has become a leading approach in healthcare settings that allows the implementation of patients' own mobile devices in clinical trials and healthcare practice. The increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets for accessing privacy-critical information is expected to drive the region's market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, healthcare spending in the country is also driving the market growth. As of March 2020, the healthcare sector accounts for 24% of government spending, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services [CMS]. The sector also employs about 11% of American workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Such statistics highlight the brimming potential for market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The enterprise mobility in healthcare is moderately competitive. Players in the market, such as VMWare Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, and Symantec Corporation, are continuously involved in innovation. They are coming out with solutions that fulfill the requirement of healthcare providers and maintain their competitive advantage. Some of the recent developments in the market are:



In July 2020 - Citrix Systems and Microsoft collaborated and drafted a multi-year agreement in which Citrix Workspace is selected as a preferred digital workspace solution for Microsoft. Simultaneously, Citrix also selected Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform.

April 2020 - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Codeproof Technologies announced a free offering of their custom mobile device management (MDM) solution for 6-months to healthcare providers, hospitals, and frontline responders.

