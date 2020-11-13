Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VR Gaming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The VR gaming market is poised to grow by USD 206.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period. The report on the VR gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of 360-degree content and advancements in virtual gaming.



The VR gaming market analysis includes type segment, application segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing adoption of VR in the interactive home entertainment industry as one of the prime reasons driving the VR gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles and rising adoption of AR games will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report on the VR gaming market covers the following areas:

VR gaming market sizing

VR gaming market forecast

VR gaming market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading VR gaming market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., HTC Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Razer Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., and Carl Zeiss AG. Also, the VR gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

PCs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consoles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Electronic Arts Inc.

HTC Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Razer Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Unity Technologies Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gon27n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900