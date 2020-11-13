HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 1.30 P.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Adlercreutz, Ia

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20201113123402_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 121 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 21 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 16 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(4): Volume: 21 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(5): Volume: 240 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(7): Volume: 25 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(8): Volume: 950 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(9): Volume: 1 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(10): Volume: 314 Unit price: 19.1 EUR

(11): Volume: 199 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(12): Volume: 105 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(13): Volume: 44 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(14): Volume: 51 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(15): Volume: 7 Unit price: 19 EUR

(16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 19 EUR

(17): Volume: 20 Unit price: 19 EUR

(18): Volume: 32 Unit price: 19 EUR

(19): Volume: 2 Unit price: 19 EUR

(20): Volume: 105 Unit price: 19 EUR

(21): Volume: 54 Unit price: 19 EUR

(22): Volume: 40 Unit price: 19 EUR

(23): Volume: 100 Unit price: 19 EUR

(24): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 19 EUR

(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 19 EUR

(26): Volume: 35 Unit price: 19 EUR

(27): Volume: 100 Unit price: 19 EUR

(28): Volume: 100 Unit price: 19 EUR

(29): Volume: 5 Unit price: 19 EUR

(30): Volume: 200 Unit price: 19 EUR

(31): Volume: 138 Unit price: 19 EUR

(32): Volume: 280 Unit price: 19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(32): Volume: 5,477 Volume weighted average price: 19.0365 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-11-11

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 34 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 158 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 214 Volume weighted average price: 19.06916 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-11-11

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 19.15 EUR

(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 21 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 164 Unit price: 19.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 8 Unit price: 19 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 309 Volume weighted average price: 19.07621 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, and together with EOS, the pro forma net sales of the group exceeded in 2019 an estimated EUR 90 million. Harvia Group employs more than 500 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.