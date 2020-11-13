Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PCR Plastic Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher started a new study on the global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging Market, providing forecast for the period of 2020-2028. In the study, growth opportunity for the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market is witnessed. The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered in the Post-consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Report

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market?

Which application will be the most lucrative for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging?

What will be market size for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging by the end of 2028?

Which is the most preferred material for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging in the global market?

Which region will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Which are the top five countries of post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market?

Which end use industry holds maximum market share in the global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market?

Who are major key players in the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market?

Key indicators associated with the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes component suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of post-consumer recycled plastic packaging. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.



A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market are provided on the basis of material, application, end use industry, and region.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market is analyzed at both regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of post-consumer recycled plastic packaging manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end users for post-consumer recycled plastic packaging.



The report includes company overview of key players. Some of the key companies profiled in the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market report include Amcor Plc, RPC bpi recycled product (RPC Group + Berry Global, Inc.), Sonoco Products Company, Genpak, LLC, Alpha Packaging Holdings Inc, Pactiv LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc, Placon Corporation, ALPLA-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG., Envision Plastics, Eco-Products, Inc., D&W Fine Pack LLC and many others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition



3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Region-Wise Recycled Plastic Packaging Industry Outlook

3.2. Plastic Production - Trade Statistics

3.3. Analysis: Key Challenges in Manufacturing of Recycled Plastic Packaging

3.4. Key Industry Perspectives: What Industry Leaders Are Saying-

3.5. Regulatory Landscape on Plastic Packaging

3.6. Macro-Economic Factors

3.7. Forecast Factors _ Influencing Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Sales

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Market Dynamics



4. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

4.1. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis & Forecast

4.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections

4.3. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



5. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis, by Material

5.1. Section Summary

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Material 2014-2028

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material



6. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Section Summary

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application 2014-2028

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis, by End Use

7.1. Section Summary

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by End Use 2014-2028

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End Use



8. Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis, by Region

8.1. Section Summary

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Region 2014-2028

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Country, 2014-2028

9.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Material 2014-2028

9.4. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application 2014-2028

9.5. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by End Use 2014-2028



10. Latin America Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Country, 2014-2028

10.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Material 2014-2028

10.4. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application 2014-2028

10.5. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by End Use 2014-2028



11. Europe Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Country, 2014-2028

11.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Material 2014-2028

11.4. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application 2014-2028

11.5. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by End Use 2014-2028



12. Asia-Pacific Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Country, 2014-2028

12.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Material 2014-2028

12.4. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application 2014-2028

12.5. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by End Use 2014-2028



13. Middle East & Africa Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Country, 2014-2028

13.3. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Analysis, by Material 2014-2028

13.4. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application 2014-2028

13.5. Market Value (Us$ Mn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by End Use 2014-2028



14. Market Structure Analysis

14.1. Market Concentration

14.2. Market Share Analysis

14.3. Market Presence Analysis



15. Competition Analysis

15.1. Competition Dashboard

15.2. Competition Developments

15.3. Competition Deep Dive



16. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



17. Research Methodology



