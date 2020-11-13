Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market By Route of Administration (Oral Endoscopic, Gastrotomy, Jejunostomy Intravenous, Others), By Nutrition Type (Enteral Nutrition, Parental Nutrition), By Application, By End User, By Substrates, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period owing to increasing cases of chronic diseases and increasing awareness pertaining to health and fitness among people. Clinical nutrition helps to keep patients healthy as they contain adequate supplements like minerals, vitamins and others. They assist to recover metabolic system of the body. If a person lacks adequate amount of nutrients in his/her diet, then they are asked to take clinical nutrients. Further, high birth rate and higher number of premature births in addition to growing geriatric population is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market. However, lack of awareness about clinical nutrients might hamper the growth of the market.
The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is segmented based on route of administration, nutrition type, application, end-user, substrates, company and region. In terms of nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parental nutrition. Enteral nutrition is further segmented into oral nutrition supplements and tube feeding while parental nutrition is segmented into supplemental parenteral nutrition, total parenteral nutrition, all-in-one system and multiple bottle system. The enteral nutrition segment is expected to account for the largest clinical nutrition market share during the forecast years on account of ease of administration and wide availability for products like powders, capsules, soft gels, and liquids. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into infant & child, adults and geriatrics. Infant & child nutrition led the clinical nutrition market in 2019 on the back of increasing demand for disease or disorder specific nutrition for children, especially in developing economies.
Major players operating in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market include Abbott Nutrition, Meiji Co., Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Claris Lifesciences Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Nutricia Ltd, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Lonza Group AG, Fresenius-kabi, Vesco Medical, Nestle Health Science, BASF SE, Cook Medical, Conmed and others. The market players are opting for strategies like partnership, collaboration, expansion and acquisition to increase their share in the Global Clinical Nutrition Market.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The author calculated the market size of the Global Clinical Nutrition Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Clinical Nutrition Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. Global Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Route of Administration (Oral Endoscopic, Gastrotomy, Jejunostomy Intravenous, Others)
6.2.2. By Nutrition Type
6.2.2.1. Enteral Nutrition (Oral Nutrition Supplements, Tube Feeding)
6.2.2.2. Parental Nutrition (Supplemental Parenteral nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition; All-in-one system, Multiple bottle system)
6.2.3. By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Eating Disorders, Stages of Development and Recovery, Others)
6.2.4. By End User (Infant & Child, Adults, Geriatrics)
6.2.5. By Substrates (Energy, Carbohydrates, Lipids, Proteins & amino acids, Water & electrolyte, Dietary fiber, Antioxidants)
6.2.6. By Company (2019)
6.2.7. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8. Europe Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
9. North America Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
10. South America Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
14.2.1. Abbott Nutrition
14.2.2. Meiji Co., Ltd.
14.2.3. Baxter International Inc.
14.2.4. Claris Lifesciences Ltd.
14.2.5. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
14.2.6. B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft
14.2.7. Nutricia Ltd
14.2.8. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
14.2.9. Lonza Group AG
14.2.10. Fresenius-kabi
14.2.11. Vesco Medical
14.2.12. Nestle Health Science
14.2.13. BASF SE
14.2.14. Cook Medical
14.2.15. Conmed
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl7ydt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: