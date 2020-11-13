Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Type, End User and Geography Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Patient monitoring devices are used to monitor the patient's health condition, which helps professionals to keep a watch on the patient's condition. The patient monitoring device calculates, record, deliver and shows the final results of biometric values such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and more.



The patient monitoring device market is growing enormously, and the factors contributing towards enhancing the market growth are wireless patient monitoring devices, which are very in demand. Wireless patient monitoring devices involve monitoring the patient's vitals remotely through devices that transfer a patient's health data to other locations of wireless technology.



Also, rapid growth in the elderly population increases the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular. Somehow, the adoption of advanced patient monitoring devices by professionals is difficult, and this is a restrain to market growth. The patient monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% throughout the study period, it predicted to reach from $23 billion in 2020 and anticipate to reach a value of $32 billion in 2026.



Globally, the demand for patient monitoring devices has increased due to the evolving lifestyle and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others, a rise in the elderly population along with improvised technologies in this field, such as wireless remote monitoring. The increasing adoption of the patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings such as home settings and ambulatory surgery centers which provide the opportunity for the market.



The major market players in the patient monitoring devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, Natus Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Edward Lifesciences, Omron, Masimo, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Schiller g, Dragerwerk Ag, Compumedics, BTL, Biotronik, Biotelemetry, and Abbott Laboratories.



Globally, the developing countries are the future markets that are expected to provide new opportunities for the patients monitoring device market growth. This report will provide companies to understand the trends, market dynamics, and end-user requirements. The detailed analysis based on qualitative and quantitative factors provides a comprehensive view of the market.

The research analysis of the major players helps users to understand the dynamic strategies of the key players including product innovation, joint ventures, merger & acquisitions, and partnerships

This report also gives detailed portfolio analysis and capability analysis for the key players

Quantitative analysis provides facts about the market

