LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for Q3 2020 and provided a business update. The Company ended the third quarter with CHF 246.6 million in cash, which ensures operations are fully financed through Q1 2024 allowing the Company to advance our clinical and preclinical projects to key value inflection points while investing further in our diverse pipeline.
Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “AC Immune continued to advance its world-leading pipeline in Q3 2020, underpinned by our proprietary discovery platforms SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM and solid financial position. Our proven business model of early development and partnering of validated therapeutic and diagnostic candidates has made us a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. All clinical and preclinical milestones expected this year remain on track with key data across our Alzheimer’s disease (AD) vaccines, alpha-synuclein and NLRP3-ASC inflammasome programs this year – with the latter becoming a focus for neurodegenerative diseases and non-CNS applications. Together these milestones highlight progress in our late stage clinical programs and focus in NeuroOrphan indications with multiple near and mid-term catalysts.”
The strength of the Company’s diversified approach continues to be demonstrated with the announcement today that the Phase 1 study of the small molecule Morphomer™ Tau aggregation inhibitor, ACI-3024 in healthy young, elderly and Japanese volunteers, has been completed. In the study, which was conducted in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company, single and multiple dosing with the MorphomerTM Tau ACI-3024 resulted in a dose-dependent exposure and brain penetration by achieving the desired levels of ACI-3024 in the cerebrospinal fluid. The program will be expanded to NeuroOrphan indications and ACI-3024 will be further evaluated for efficacy in models of rare Tauopathies. Continued candidate characterization across the research program has also identified new and highly differentiated candidates with excellent cerebrospinal fluid exposure and selectivity for pathological aggregated Tau. These will be broadly developed in Tau-dependent neurodegenerative diseases.
Prof. Pfeifer commented: “The pharmacokinetic observations from the Phase 1 trial in our Lilly Morphomer™ Tau partnership program show the first evidence of a Morphomer™ Tau entity meeting the target CNS concentration in humans. Compared to other Tau-targeting molecules in development, the key potential differentiating factor is that our Morphomer™ Tau molecules have been shown to act intracellularly to address Tau pathology, potentially saving affected neurons that otherwise might die. Our Morphomer™ Tau program is the most advanced orally available small molecule therapeutic candidate of its kind in development.”
Q3 2020 Research & Development Updates and Highlights:
Update on Covid-19
AC Immune remains in continuous contact with its partners and other important stakeholders, including the Swiss government, trial investigators and contractors, and at this stage the Company is not modifying guidance with respect to the multiple clinical and preclinical data readouts anticipated this year. AC Immune will continue to keep the market apprised of any new developments or information that may impact clinical timelines.
Analysis of Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
|Balance Sheets
|(in CHF thousands)
|As of September 30,
2020
|As of December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|3,785
|3,917
|Right-of-use assets
|1,932
|2,255
|Long-term financial assets
|304
|304
|Total non-current assets
|6,021
|6,476
|Current assets
|Prepaid expenses
|2,764
|2,788
|Accrued income
|944
|1,095
|Other current receivables
|314
|304
|Short-term financial assets
|70,000
|95,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|176,567
|193,587
|Total current assets
|250,589
|292,774
|Total assets
|256,610
|299,250
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
|1,539
|1,437
|Share premium
|346,842
|346,526
|Treasury shares
|(100
|)
|—
|Accumulated losses
|(115,038
|)
|(75,521
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|233,243
|272,442
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|1,491
|1,813
|Net employee defined benefit liabilities
|8,029
|7,485
|Total non-current liabilities
|9,520
|9,298
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,020
|142
|Accrued expenses
|10,996
|11,797
|Short-term deferred income
|1,080
|4,477
|Short-term financing obligation
|310
|652
|Short-term lease liabilities
|441
|442
|Total current liabilities
|13,847
|17,510
|Total liabilities
|23,367
|26,808
|Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities
|256,610
|299,250
|Statements of Income/(Loss)
|(in CHF thousands except per share data)
|For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
|
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
| 2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Contract revenue
|1,123
|33,208
|14,487
|109,596
|Total revenue
|1,123
|33,208
|14,487
|109,596
|Operating expenses
|Research & development expenses
|(15,518
|)
|(11,478
|)
|(43,536
|)
|(35,770
|)
|General & administrative expenses
|(4,892
|)
|(3,956
|)
|(13,553
|)
|(10,835
|)
|Other operating income/(expenses)
|482
|203
|807
|368
|Total operating expenses
|(19,928
|)
|(15,231
|)
|(56,282
|)
|(46,237
|)
|Operating income/(loss)
|(18,805
|)
|17,977
|(41,795
|)
|63,359
|Finance expense, net
|(146
|)
|249
|(552
|)
|(1,564
|)
|Change in fair value of conversion feature
|—
|—
|—
|4,542
|Interest income
|—
|73
|78
|237
|Interest expense
|(43
|)
|(86
|)
|(152
|)
|(1,686
|)
|Finance result, net
|(189
|)
|236
|(626
|)
|1,529
|Income/(loss) before tax
|(18,994
|)
|18,213
|(42,421
|)
|64,888
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Income/(loss) for the period
|(18,994
|)
|18,213
|(42,421
|)
|64,888
|Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS):
|Basic income/(loss) for the period attributable to equity holders
|(0.26
|)
|0.25
|(0.59
|)
|0.92
|Diluted income/(loss) for the period attributable to equity holders
|(0.26
|)
|0.25
|(0.59
|)
|0.92
|Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|For the Three Months
Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|(in CHF thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Income/(loss) for the period
|(18,994
|)
|18,213
|(42,421
|)
|64,888
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Re-measurement losses on defined benefit plans
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
|(18,994
|)
|18,213
|(42,421
|)
|64,888
|Reconciliation of Income/(Loss) to Adjusted Income/(Loss) and
|Earnings/(Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
|For the Three Months
Ended September 30
|For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(in CHF thousands except for share and per share data)
|Income/(Loss)
|(18,994
|)
|18,213
|(42,421
|)
|64,888
|Adjustments:
|Non-cash share-based payments (a)
|1,233
|882
|3,079
|2,027
|Foreign currency losses (b)
|187
|(272
|)
|686
|286
|Effective interest expense (c)
|—
|—
|—
|1,355
|Change in fair value of conversion feature (d)
|—
|—
|—
|(4,542
|)
|Adjusted Income/(Loss)
|(17,574
|)
|18,823
|(38,656
|)
|64,014
|Earnings/(Loss) per share – basic
|(0.26
|)
|0.25
|(0.59
|)
|0.92
|Earnings/(Loss) per share – diluted
|(0.26
|)
|0.25
|(0.59
|)
|0.92
|Adjustment to earnings/(loss) per share – basic
|0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|(0.01
|)
|Adjustment to earnings/(loss) per share – diluted
|0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share – basic
|(0.24
|)
|0.26
|(0.54
|)
|0.91
|Adjusted earnings/(loss) per share – diluted
|(0.24
|)
|0.26
|(0.54
|)
|0.91
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Adjusted earnings/(loss)–basic
|71,925,009
|71,822,884
|71,888,273
|70,184,257
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding Adjusted earnings/(loss)–diluted
|71,925,009
|72,281,264
|71,888,273
|70,700,690
|(a)
|Reflects non-cash expenses associated with share-based compensation for equity awards issued to Directors, Management and employees of the Company. This expense reflects the awards’ fair value recognized for the portion of the equity award which is vesting over the period.
|(b)
|Reflects foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses for the period, predominantly impacted by the change in the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Swiss Franc.
|(c)
|Effective interest expense for the period relates to the accretion of the Company’s convertible loan in accordance with the effective interest method.
|(d)
|Change in fair value of conversion feature that is bifurcated from the convertible loan host debt with Lilly.
Adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, were CHF 1.4 million and CHF 3.8 million decreases in net losses compared with an increase to net income and a decrease to net income of CHF 0.6 million and CHF 0.9 million for the comparable periods in 2019, respectively. The Company recorded CHF 1.2 million and CHF 3.1 million for the three and nine months, respectively, for share-based compensation expenses. There were foreign currency remeasurement losses of less than CHF 0.2 million and CHF 0.7 million, respectively, predominantly related to the movement in our forward contract settled in Q2 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded CHF 0.9 million for share-based compensation expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded CHF 2.0 million for share-based compensation expense. Additionally, the Company recorded CHF 1.4 million for amortization of effective interest and a CHF 4.5 million gain for the change in fair value of the liability related to the conversion feature for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. These were not repeated in the current period.
AC Immune SA
Lausanne, SWITZERLAND
