NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today provided financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“In recent months, we have taken significant strides forward with our AAV-based gene therapy programs in GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases. We obtained rare pediatric disease designation for both programs, and following IND clearance of AXO-AAV-GM2 from the FDA, we’re delivering on our goal of advancing the first potentially curative gene therapy clinical development programs for both GM1 and GM2 gangliosidosis,” said Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sio Gene Therapies. “We also advanced AXO-Lenti-PD in the SUNRISE-PD dose-escalation study and presented detailed patient-level data from the mid-dose cohort at our Parkinson’s disease focused R&D Day last month. Our rebranding as Sio Gene Therapies signifies a new beginning for the company – with a scientific focus, management team, Board of Directors, and portfolio strategy that is wholly committed to developing disease-modifying and curative genetic medicines on behalf of patients in need.”
Key Highlights and Development Updates
AXO-AAV-GM1 gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis
AXO-AAV-GM2 gene therapy for Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff disease
AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease (PD)
Corporate Updates
Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Summary
For the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, research and development expenses were $5.1 million, a decrease of $1.8 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to (i) lower AXO-Lenti-PD clinical expenses of approximately $0.9 million as the enrollment of Cohort 2 was completed in February 2020, (ii) reduced costs of $0.7 million while awaiting FDA clearance of the IND for the AXO-AAV-GM2 program, and (iii) a $0.5 million reversal of an accrual for manufacturing development services for our AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2 programs under an agreement that was terminated.
General and administrative expenses for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 were $4.5 million, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to reductions in personnel costs (including severance) attributable to reduced headcount.
The net loss for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $10.0 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.61 per share, in the prior year quarter.
Fiscal First-Half Financial Summary
For the six months ended September 30, 2020, research and development expenses were $10.3 million, a decrease of $17.7 million compared to the six months ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the net amount of $13.0 million due to Oxford for a development milestone achieved in the prior year period as well as a decrease of $2.1 million of expenses associated with our discontinued legacy AXO-AAV-OPMD program that was terminated in September 2019, research and development expenses decreased by $2.6 million in the current year period. The current period decrease was primarily due to (i) reduced costs of $1.0 million while awaiting FDA clearance of the IND for the AXO-AAV-GM2 program, (ii) a $0.8 million payment in the prior year period to our licensor, University of Massachusetts Medical School, for reaching a manufacturing milestone for the AXO-AAV-GM1 program, and (iii) a $0.5 million reversal of an accrual for manufacturing development services for our AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2 programs under an agreement that was terminated.
General and administrative expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2020 were $9.1 million, a decrease of $2.4 million compared to the six months ended September 30, 2019, primarily related to reductions in (i) personnel costs (including severance) of $1.3 million and stock-based compensation expense of $0.2 million attributable to reduced headcount, and (ii) pharmaceutical market research expenses of $0.6 million.
The net loss for the six months ended September 30, 2020 was $18.6 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $41.9 million, or $1.84 per share, in the six months ended September 30, 2019. Net cash used in operating activities was $25.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
As of September 30, 2020, we had $63.2 million of cash and cash equivalents. The Company holds no short-term or long-term debt on the balance sheet. We expect the cash and cash equivalents to sustain our operations into the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.
On October 2, we filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC pertaining to a $50 million at-the-market equity financing facility. No sales under the facility occurred prior to our press release on October 6 and no sales have occurred since October 9. Approximately 1.2 million shares for total proceeds of $5.1 million, net of brokerage fees, were sold under the facility during this period.
About Sio Gene Therapies
Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, all statements Sio makes regarding costs associated with its operating activities are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Sio’s management that, although Sio believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Sio expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the availability of data from clinical trials; the development of a suspension-based manufacturing process for AXO-Lenti-PD; the scaling up of manufacturing, the expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; the continued development of our gene therapy product candidates and platforms; Sio’s scientific approach and general development progress; and the availability or commercial potential of Sio’s product candidates. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Sio’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2020, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Sio undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
SIO GENE THERAPIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Six Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(includes stock-based compensation expense of $458 and $409 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and $1,021 and $1,130 for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
|$
|5,058
|$
|6,833
|$
|10,252
|$
|27,923
|General and administrative expenses
|(includes stock-based compensation expense of $650 and $482 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and $1,677 and $1,896 for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively)
|4,491
|5,051
|9,131
|11,519
|Total operating expenses
|9,549
|11,884
|19,383
|39,442
|Other (income) expenses:
|Interest expense
|1
|1,313
|797
|2,871
|Other expense (income)
|580
|560
|(1,486
|)
|(537
|)
|Loss before income tax (benefit) expense
|(10,130
|)
|(13,757
|)
|(18,694
|)
|(41,776
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(146
|)
|127
|(116
|)
|165
|Net loss
|$
|(9,984
|)
|$
|(13,884
|)
|$
|(18,578
|)
|$
|(41,941
|)
|Net loss per common share — basic and diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.61
|)
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(1.84
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted
|46,731,666
|22,783,182
|45,018,855
|22,781,657
SIO GENE THERAPIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|63,171
|$
|80,752
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,406
|2,971
|Income tax receivable
|1,747
|1,707
|Total current assets
|70,324
|85,430
|Long-term investment
|8,055
|5,871
|Other non-current assets
|169
|46
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|663
|1,532
|Property and equipment, net
|560
|801
|Total assets
|$
|79,771
|$
|93,680
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,172
|$
|4,412
|Accrued expenses
|7,837
|11,319
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|34
|889
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|15,423
|Total current liabilities
|10,043
|32,043
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|55
|79
|Total liabilities
|10,098
|32,122
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 47,249,729 and 39,526,299 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively
|—
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|846,558
|820,257
|Accumulated deficit
|(777,222
|)
|(758,644
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|337
|(55
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|69,673
|61,558
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|79,771
|$
|93,680
