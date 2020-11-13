Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Bed Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A smart bed is a bed installed with sensors and technologies, which gives information about how well an individual is sleeping, and the smart technology in the bed helps a person to improve the sleep. Some smart beds are also available with in-built installed features such as TV and alarm. There are smart bed sheets available that adjust according to the weather changes in the night.



The smart bed market is an emerging market with multiple factors propelling the market growth including the increasing preference for smart beds for the athletes, rising elderly population, increasing incidence of diseases, and the consolidation of internet of things (IoT) in this technology. Although, the high costs incurred in purchases and maintenance can be considered as the constraint to the market growth. Smart Bed Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecasting period. The market is predicted to reach $7,735 million in 2026 from $4,003 million in 2020.



Globally, smart beds are majorly used in the medical sector for the easy and effective monitoring of the patients. The major aspects impelling the smart bed market growth include the increasing rate of diseases results in the growing number of patients; increasing investments in the healthcare facilities in the healthcare sector, and the increasing preference of the smart bed for the athletes to self monitor their sleep. The dearth of the skilled manufacturer in some countries in this field is a constraint in the market growth.



The smart bed market also provides the analysis of major players of the market include Stryker Corporation, Responsive Surface Technology, Paramount Bed Co, BodiTrak, ArjoHuntleigh AB, Sleepnumber, Invacare Corporation, Hi-Interiors SRL, BAM Labs and Balluga Limited, and Hill Rom Holdings Inc



However, the scope of the smart bed market is increasing globally as the preference is given for the comfortable and for health in the emerging regions. The increasing technological improvements in the smart bed manufacture are solidifying market growth. This report gives the smart bed market analysis based on the qualitative and quantitative for the better experience of the user.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the smart bed industry and the market trends, opportunities

This report also gives the analysis of the product innovation in the smart bed market and the investments of the leading players in the research and development

This report helps the research and development industry of the smart bed market for the innovative development in the product

This research also provides the analysis of market spread all over the world

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem



4. Market Outlook

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Manual

5.2. Semi-automatic

5.3. Fully -automatic



6. End-user: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Residential

6.2. Healthcare

6.3. Other End Users



7. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.4. Rest of the World



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

8.2. Market Developments

8.3. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

8.4. Product Launches and execution



9. Vendor Profiles

9.1. Paramount Bed Co

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Business Units

9.1.3. Geographic Revenue

9.1.4. Product Offerings

9.1.5. Developments

9.1.6. Business Strategy

9.2. Stryker Corporation

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Business Units

9.2.3. Geographic Revenue

9.2.4. Product Offerings

9.2.5. Developments

9.2.6. Business Strategy

9.3. BodiTrak

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Business Units

9.3.3. Geographic Revenue

9.3.4. Product Offerings

9.3.5. Developments

9.3.6. Business Strategy

9.4. ArjoHuntleigh AB

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Business Units

9.4.3. Geographic Revenue

9.4.4. Product Offerings

9.4.5. Developments

9.4.6. Business Strategy

9.5. Hill Rom Holdings Inc

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Business Units

9.5.3. Geographic Revenue

9.5.4. Product Offerings

9.5.5. Developments

9.5.6. Business Strategy

9.6. Sleepnumber

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Business Units

9.6.3. Geographic Revenue

9.6.4. Product Offerings

9.6.5. Developments

9.6.6. Business Strategy

9.7. Invacare Corporation

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Business Units

9.7.3. Geographic Revenue

9.7.4. Product Offerings

9.7.5. Developments

9.7.6. Business Strategy

9.8. Responsive Surface Technology

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Business Units

9.8.3. Geographic Revenue

9.8.4. Product Offerings

9.8.5. Developments

9.8.6. Business Strategy

9.9. Hi-Interiors SRL.

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Business Units

9.9.3. Geographic Revenue

9.9.4. Product Offerings

9.9.5. Developments

9.9.6. Business Strategy

9.10. BAM Labs

9.10.1. Overview

9.10.2. Business Units

9.10.3. Geographic Revenue

9.10.4. Product Offerings

9.10.5. Developments

9.10.6. Business Strategy



10. Analyst Opinion



11. Annexure

11.1. Report Scope

11.2. Market Definitions

11.3. Research Methodology

11.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation

11.3.2. Market Triangulation

11.3.3. Forecasting

11.4. Report Assumptions

11.5. Declarations

11.6. Stakeholders

11.7. Abbreviations



