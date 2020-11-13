Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Medicine Market By Therapy (Radioactive Iodine, Radioactive Antibodies, Others), By Type (SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy), By Application, By Therapeutics, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence and prevalence of diseases like cancer, initiatives to reduce the demand and supply gap of Mo-99 and increasing research and development activities in radiotherapy to treat various diseases. Furthermore, nuclear medicines are extensively being used in molecular imaging, which is a technique involving molecules as biomarkers for specific molecular processes that determines the onset or progress of a disease.
Nuclear medicines are convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. Due to this major factor, chemotherapy methods are being replaced by radiopharmaceuticals or nuclear medicines for cancer treatment. They are also used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis. Some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures are F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures. These factors are anticipated to drive the Global Nuclear Medicine Market until 2025.
Apart from above mentioned growth factors, the Global Nuclear Medicine Market also faces some restrains. Short half-life of nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption. Other restraining factors include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.
The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is segmented based on therapy, type, application, therapeutics, route of administration, end-user and region. Based on application, the Global Nuclear Medicine Market is segmented into cardiology, respiratory, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology and urology. Among them, the oncology segment accounts for the major market share due to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Based on type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, alpha-emitters, beta-emitters and brachytherapy. The SPECT segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to hold its dominance in the coming years owing to low cost and wide usage in different applications.
Major players operating in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market include Cardinal Health, Curium, Lantheus, Bracco, Advanced Accelerator Applications, NTP Radioisotopes, Eckert & Ziegler, Jubilant DraxImage, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Rotem Industries, Eczacibasi-Monrol, IBA Group, Ire-Elit, Lucerno Dynamics, Positron Corporation, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Pharmalucence, Norgine, Roche and others. Key market players are implementing activities like product developments, business expansion, and collaborative development to maintain significant share in the market for nuclear medicine.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Therapy (Radioactive Iodine, Radioactive Antibodies, Radioactive Phosphorus, Others
5.2.2. By Type (SPECT (Single photo emission computed tomography), PET (Positron emission tomography), Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy)
5.2.3. By Application (Cardiology, Respiratory, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Oncology, Urology)
5.2.4. By Therapeutics (Alpha Particle Emitters, Beta Particle Emitters, Auger Electron Emitters)
5.2.5. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Nasal)
5.2.6. By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Others)
5.2.7. By Company (2019)
5.2.8. By Region
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.2.1. Cardinal Health
13.2.2. Curium
13.2.3. Lantheus
13.2.4. Bracco
13.2.5. Advanced Accelerator Applications
13.2.6. NTP Radioisotopes
13.2.7. Eckert & Ziegler
13.2.8. Jubilant DraxImage
13.2.9. GE Healthcare
13.2.10. Siemens Healthineers
13.2.11. Rotem Industries
13.2.12. Eczacibasi-Monrol
13.2.13. IBA Group
13.2.14. Ire-Elit
13.2.15. Lucerno Dynamics
13.2.16. Positron Corporation
13.2.17. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
13.2.18. Pharmalucence
13.2.19. Norgine
13.2.20. Roche
14. Strategic Recommendations
15. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avfxxc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: