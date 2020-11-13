Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Medicine Market By Therapy (Radioactive Iodine, Radioactive Antibodies, Others), By Type (SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy), By Application, By Therapeutics, By Route of Administration, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is estimated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence and prevalence of diseases like cancer, initiatives to reduce the demand and supply gap of Mo-99 and increasing research and development activities in radiotherapy to treat various diseases. Furthermore, nuclear medicines are extensively being used in molecular imaging, which is a technique involving molecules as biomarkers for specific molecular processes that determines the onset or progress of a disease.



Nuclear medicines are convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. Due to this major factor, chemotherapy methods are being replaced by radiopharmaceuticals or nuclear medicines for cancer treatment. They are also used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis. Some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures are F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures. These factors are anticipated to drive the Global Nuclear Medicine Market until 2025.



Apart from above mentioned growth factors, the Global Nuclear Medicine Market also faces some restrains. Short half-life of nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceuticals reduces their potential adoption. Other restraining factors include supply shortages, logistical difficulties, and limited number of trained medical personnel.



The Global Nuclear Medicine Market is segmented based on therapy, type, application, therapeutics, route of administration, end-user and region. Based on application, the Global Nuclear Medicine Market is segmented into cardiology, respiratory, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology and urology. Among them, the oncology segment accounts for the major market share due to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Based on type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into SPECT, PET, alpha-emitters, beta-emitters and brachytherapy. The SPECT segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to hold its dominance in the coming years owing to low cost and wide usage in different applications.



Major players operating in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market include Cardinal Health, Curium, Lantheus, Bracco, Advanced Accelerator Applications, NTP Radioisotopes, Eckert & Ziegler, Jubilant DraxImage, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Rotem Industries, Eczacibasi-Monrol, IBA Group, Ire-Elit, Lucerno Dynamics, Positron Corporation, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Pharmalucence, Norgine, Roche and others. Key market players are implementing activities like product developments, business expansion, and collaborative development to maintain significant share in the market for nuclear medicine.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Nuclear Medicine Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Nuclear Medicine Market based on therapy, type, application, therapeutics, route of administration, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Nuclear Medicine Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Nuclear Medicine Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Nuclear Medicine Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Therapy (Radioactive Iodine, Radioactive Antibodies, Radioactive Phosphorus, Others

5.2.2. By Type (SPECT (Single photo emission computed tomography), PET (Positron emission tomography), Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy)

5.2.3. By Application (Cardiology, Respiratory, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Oncology, Urology)

5.2.4. By Therapeutics (Alpha Particle Emitters, Beta Particle Emitters, Auger Electron Emitters)

5.2.5. By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Nasal)

5.2.6. By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Others)

5.2.7. By Company (2019)

5.2.8. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index

7.4. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index

8.4. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index

9.4. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Nuclear Medicine Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index

10.4. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Cardinal Health

13.2.2. Curium

13.2.3. Lantheus

13.2.4. Bracco

13.2.5. Advanced Accelerator Applications

13.2.6. NTP Radioisotopes

13.2.7. Eckert & Ziegler

13.2.8. Jubilant DraxImage

13.2.9. GE Healthcare

13.2.10. Siemens Healthineers

13.2.11. Rotem Industries

13.2.12. Eczacibasi-Monrol

13.2.13. IBA Group

13.2.14. Ire-Elit

13.2.15. Lucerno Dynamics

13.2.16. Positron Corporation

13.2.17. NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

13.2.18. Pharmalucence

13.2.19. Norgine

13.2.20. Roche



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



