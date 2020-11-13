Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Metering Market Dataset (2020-2029)" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water metering market (ex. China) represented $4.2 billion in annual investment at the end of 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic will hit shipments by an estimated 20% in 2020.



The water metering market includes legacy residential metering, smart residential metering (including both one-way communicating AMR meters and two-way communicating AMI meters), sub-meters, commercial meters and industrial meters. Annual investment in water metering will grow to $6.4 billion by 2029, driven primarily by growth in the higher value AMI segment. This dataset of over 30,000 data points draws on primary research and bottom-up analysis, covering 125 individual countries that comprise more than 98% of the global market.



This dataset was compiled from primary sources. The author compiled primary sources from each of the 125 countries in order to build a bottom-up analysis of the global market. This ensures that the data is not a top-down estimate, compiled on a regional or global basis, but rather a country-by-country and segment-by-segment analysis that provides a detailed and exhaustive picture of the global market.

Data Split by Segment

The data is broken down into three primary segments, including 16 total lines of data for each country:

Residential communicating meters

Residential legacy meters

Commercial and industrial meters

Forecasts to 2029



The publisher has projected the water metering market out to 2029for each of the 125countries and for each segment of the market. These forecasts are compiled from primary source data run through the publisher's proprietary forecasting models.



Excel Format Allowing for Customization



The dataset is compiled in Excel, allowing for easy data manipulation and customization by clients. An executive summary presentation - including vendor market share data for communicating water meters by region-is also included as part of the research package.



Deliverables: Excel dataset + 41-slide executive summary presentation.

