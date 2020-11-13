Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home-Use Beauty Device Market Research Report: By Technology, Indication - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per this report the global home-use beauty devices market is predicted to reach a value of $45,956.3 million by 2030, advancing at a 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing due to the rising prevalence of skin diseases, surging geriatric population, increasing disposable income, growing hormonal disorders, and rising awareness regarding beauty devices.



In terms of technology, the home-use beauty devices market is divided into vibrational, laser/light, radiofrequency (RF) energy, microneedling, nano-iconic, and electroporation, among which, the laser/light division is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the near future. This is due to the increasing utilization of light-based home-use beauty devices around the world for a number of applications. These devices further have several benefits, such as high convenience. Laser can further shrink swelling and redness associated with some skin conditions without harming other skin areas.



On the basis of indication, the market is classified into hair removal, acne treatment, cleansing, skin rejuvenation/anti-aging, hair growth, oxygen/facial steaming, cellulite reduction, dermarolling, and others. Out of these, the skin rejuvenation/anti-aging classification is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the coming years, as home-use beauty devices are widely being utilized for treating several skin conditions, including sun-induced freckles, wrinkles, pigmentation, fine lines, age spots, and blemishes. As these devices have no-side effects and no risk of burning, their demand is increasing across the globe.



The companies operating in the home-use beauty devices market are engaging in partnerships and growing their geographic reach for improving their presence in the domain. For example, 'Amorepacific X TMIC Innovation Plant', was established by Amorepacific Corporation in partnership with Alibaba Group, in December 2019. The aim of this move to increase the customer reach for the former company.



Some other key players operating in the home-use beauty devices market are Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, L'Oreal SA, Home Skinovations Ltd., Carol Cole Company Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., YA-MAN Ltd., MTG Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dennis Gross Skincare LLC, LightStim, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Conair Corporation, Cyden Limited, and The Procter & Gamble Company.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Indication

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Split of Primary Research Information

2.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Research by Industry Participant

2.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research by Company Type

2.2.4 Breakdown of Primary Research by Company and Designation

2.3 Baseline Methodology

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Technology

4.1.1.1 Laser/light

4.1.1.2 Vibrational

4.1.1.3 RF energy

4.1.1.4 Nano-iconic

4.1.1.5 Microneedling

4.1.1.6 Electroporation

4.1.2 By Indication

4.1.2.1 Hair removal

4.1.2.2 Cleansing

4.1.2.3 Acne treatment

4.1.2.4 Skin rejuvenation/anti-aging

4.1.2.5 Oxygen/facial steaming

4.1.2.6 Hair growth

4.1.2.7 Dermarolling

4.1.2.8 Cellulite reduction

4.1.2.9 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Introduction of new products

4.2.1.2 Rising inclination for improved appearance

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of skin problems

4.2.2.3 Rising disposable income

4.2.2.4 Growing prevalence of hormonal disorders

4.2.2.5 Increasing awareness about beauty devices

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Risks associated with the use of beauty devices

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Emerging economies are key opportunities area for market players

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Impact of COVID-19

4.5 Clinical Evidence of Home-Use Beauty Devices

4.5.1 Panasonic Corporation

4.5.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

4.5.3 TRIA Beauty Inc.

4.5.4 Home Skinovations Inc.

4.5.5 Carol Cole Company Inc.

4.5.6 LightStim

4.5.7 Dr. Dennis Gross Science LLC

4.6 Target Audience - Demographics

4.6.1 Total Population, By Gender

4.6.2 Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris, By Gender

4.6.3 Total Population, By Age

4.6.4 Prevalence of Acne Vulgaris, By Age

4.6.5 Target Population for Skin/Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Devices, By Age

4.6.6 Male Target Population for Skin/Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Devices, By Age

4.6.7 Female Target Population for Skin/Rejuvenation and Anti-Aging Devices, By Age

4.7 Regulatory Framework Analysis

4.7.1 North America

4.7.2 Europe

4.7.3 APAC

4.7.4 LATAM

4.7.5 MEA

4.8 Marketing Expenses

4.9 Technical Specifications of Key Products



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Overview

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Indication

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Technology

6.2 By Indication

6.3 By Country



Chapter 7. APAC Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Technology

7.2 By Indication

7.3 By Country

7.3.1 China Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

7.3.1.1 By technology

7.3.1.2 By indication

7.3.2 Japan Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

7.3.2.1 By technology

7.3.2.2 By indication

7.3.3 India Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

7.3.3.1 By technology

7.3.3.2 By indication

7.3.4 Australia Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

7.3.4.1 By technology

7.3.4.2 By indication

7.3.5 South Korea Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

7.3.5.1 By technology

7.3.5.2 By indication



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Technology

8.2 By Indication

8.3 By Country

8.3.1 Germany Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.1.1 By technology

8.3.1.2 By indication

8.3.2 France Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.2.1 By technology

8.3.2.2 By indication

8.3.3 U.K. Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.3.1 By technology

8.3.3.2 By indication

8.3.4 Italy Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.4.1 By technology

8.3.4.2 By indication

8.3.5 Spain Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.5.1 By technology

8.3.5.2 By indication

8.3.6 Russia Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.6.1 By technology

8.3.6.2 By indication

8.3.7 Benelux Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.7.1 By technology

8.3.7.2 By indication

8.3.8 Poland Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.8.1 By technology

8.3.8.2 By indication

8.3.9 Turkey Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.9.1 By technology

8.3.9.2 By indication

8.3.10 Switzerland Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.10.1 By technology

8.3.10.2 By indication

8.3.11 Czech Republic Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.11.1 By technology

8.3.11.2 By indication

8.3.12 Hungary Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.12.1 By technology

8.3.12.2 By indication

8.3.13 Slovakia Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

8.3.13.1 By technology

8.3.13.2 By indication



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Technology

9.2 By Indication

9.3 By Country

9.3.1 Brazil Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

9.3.1.1 By technology

9.3.1.2 By indication

9.3.2 Mexico Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

9.3.2.1 By technology

9.3.2.2 By indication

9.3.3 Argentina Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

9.3.3.1 By technology

9.3.3.2 By indication

9.3.4 Chile Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

9.3.4.1 By technology

9.3.4.2 By indication



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Technology

10.2 By Indication

10.3 By Country



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Major Brands of Skin Rejuvenation/Anti-Aging Home-Use Beauty Devices

11.2 Other Major Brands/Products, By Country

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Germany

11.2.4 France

11.2.5 U.K.

11.2.6 Italy

11.2.7 Spain

11.2.8 Russia

11.2.9 China

11.2.10 Japan

11.2.11 South Korea

11.2.12 Thailand

11.2.13 Malaysia

11.2.14 Indonesia

11.2.15 Brazil

11.2.16 Mexico

11.2.17 Chile

11.2.18 Iran

11.2.19 U.A.E

11.3 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

11.4 List of Regional Players

11.5 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

11.6 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.6.1 Product Launch and Approval

11.6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.6.3 Partnership and Expansion

11.7 Business Model



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Panasonic Corporation

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

12.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2.3 Key Financial Summary

12.3 TRIA Beauty Inc.

12.3.1 Business Overview

12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.4 Home Skinovations Ltd.

12.4.1 Business Overview

12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.5 Carol Cole Company Inc.

12.5.1 Business Overview

12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6 L'Oreal SA

12.6.1 Business Overview

12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.6.3 Key Financial Summary

12.7 Candela Corporation

12.7.1 Business Overview

12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.8 YA-MAN LTD.

12.8.1 Business Overview

12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.9 MTG Co. Ltd.

12.9.1 Business Overview

12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.10 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.10.1 Business Overview

12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.10.3 Key Financial Summary

12.11 LightStim

12.11.1 Business Overview

12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.12 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

12.12.1 Business Overview

12.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.12.3 Key Financial Summary

12.13 Conair Corporation

12.13.1 Business Overview

12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.14 Amorepacific Corporation

12.14.1 Business Overview

12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.14.3 Key Financial Summary

12.15 Project E Beauty

12.15.1 Business Overview

12.15.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.16 Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

12.16.1 Business Overview

12.16.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.17 Beauty Bioscience Inc.

12.17.1 Business Overview

12.17.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.18 FOREO AB

12.18.1 Business Overview

12.18.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.19 Cyden Limited

12.19.1 Business Overview

12.19.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.2 The Procter & Gamble Company

12.20.1 Business Overview

12.20.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.20.3 Key Financial Summary



Chapter 13. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnh3lx

