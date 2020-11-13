Dublin, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brake Pad - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the Global Automotive Brake Pad market accounted for $11.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Growing presence of automotive players and increasing brake components and parts import are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a stringent government regulation for raw materials is restraining the market growth.



Brake pads are an integral part of the disc braking system for automotives. When the brake pedal is engaged, the brake pads press against the running disc in order to stop its motion and halt the vehicle. Brake pads are essentially made of materials that possess a high co-efficient of friction.



Based on vehicle, the passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) segment is likely to have a huge demand. The frequent launch of passenger vehicle models coupled with multiple offers provided by vehicle manufacturers to increase their sales are main driving factors for the segment. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising vehicle sales along with growing disposable income of people from emerging economies such as China and India.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Brake Pad Market include Akebono Brake Corporation, Allied Nippon, Brakes India Private Limited, Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited, Continental Automotive GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Hindustan Composites Limited, Hitachi Chemical, Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd, Nisshinbo Brake Inc, Power Stop LLC, Ranbro Brakes India Limited, Rane Brake Lining Limited, Robert Bosch GmBH, Sangsin Brakes, Tenneco Inc, Wilwood Engineering Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Positions Covered:

Front & Rear

Front

Solutions Covered:

Service

Hardware and Software Solutions

Types Covered:

Drum Brake Pad

Disc Brake Pad

Materials Covered:

Ceramic

Low-Metallic NAO

Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO)

Semi-Metallic

Vehicles Covered:

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Two-Wheelers

Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV)

Three Wheeler

Off the Road

Products Covered:

Brake Linings

Brake Pads

Brake Shoes

End Users Covered:

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Metal Industry

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Position

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Front & Rear

5.3 Front



6 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Solutions

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service

6.3 Hardware and Software Solutions



7 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drum Brake Pad

7.3 Disc Brake Pad



8 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ceramic

8.3 Low-Metallic NAO

8.4 Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO)

8.5 Semi-Metallic



9 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.4 Two-Wheelers

9.5 Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV)

9.5.1 Compact

9.5.2 Executive

9.5.3 Luxury

9.5.4 Mid-Size

9.5.5 Minicompact

9.5.6 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV)

9.5.7 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

9.5.8 Sports Car

9.5.9 Supermini

9.6 Three Wheeler

9.7 Off the Road



10 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Product

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Brake Linings

10.3 Brake Pads

10.4 Brake Shoes



11 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive Industry

11.3 Electronics Industry

11.4 Metal Industry



12 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Sales Channel

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Aftermarket

12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



13 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Akebono Brake Corporation

15.2 Allied Nippon

15.3 Brakes India Private Limited

15.4 Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited

15.5 Continental Automotive GmbH

15.6 Ford Motor Company

15.7 Hindustan Composites Limited

15.8 Hitachi Chemical

15.9 Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd

15.10 Nisshinbo Brake Inc

15.11 Power Stop LLC

15.12 Ranbro Brakes India Limited

15.13 Rane Brake Lining Limited

15.14 Robert Bosch GmBH

15.15 Sangsin Brakes

15.16 Tenneco Inc

15.17 Wilwood Engineering Inc

15.18 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



