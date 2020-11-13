BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on a live broadcast on Thursday, November 12. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies that have made a significant impact in 2020 over five categories: Business Accomplishment, Community Impact, Company Culture, COVID-19 Response, and Innovation.



Over the course of the next few weeks, MassTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.

“Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, the Massachusetts tech community remained true to form, demonstrating resilience, strength and an extraordinary capacity for innovation,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “I am excited that MassTLC is able to share these 50 exceptional stories of dedication and innovation this year.”

Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:

Business Accomplishment

BlueSnap, Inc.

Devo

Everbridge

Flywire

Markforged

PatientPing

PTC

Snyk

Vecna Robotics

Workhuman



Community Impact

CodeSquad

Facing History and Ourselves

Hack.Diversity

Salesforce

Verizon



Company Culture

Akamai Technologies

Bullhorn

CarGurus

EverQuote

International Data Group, Inc. (IDG, Inc.)

LogMeIn, Inc.

Mimecast

Motus

PTCReward Gateway COVID-19 Response

Allego

Amwell

Analog Devices Foundation/Analog Devices

athenahealth

Ava Robotics

CIC Health

Everbridge

Formlabs

LogMeIn, Inc.

Markforged

MITRE

Nonspec, Inc.

Pega

Unruly Studios

Wellist



Innovation

1upHealth

Admetsys

athenahealth

AutoGuide

BIOMODEX

Cardiologs

Indigo

Nexthink

VoatzWevo

The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by Imarc, Invest Northern Ireland, PNC Bank, and PwC.



About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

As the largest tech association in the region, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and is the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's purpose is to accelerate an inclusive tech ecosystem by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.



