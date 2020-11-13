BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on a live broadcast on Thursday, November 12. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies that have made a significant impact in 2020 over five categories: Business Accomplishment, Community Impact, Company Culture, COVID-19 Response, and Innovation.
Over the course of the next few weeks, MassTLC will share the stories of the recipients to spotlight their accomplishments and their impact on customers, partners, employees, and the broader community.
“Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, the Massachusetts tech community remained true to form, demonstrating resilience, strength and an extraordinary capacity for innovation,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “I am excited that MassTLC is able to share these 50 exceptional stories of dedication and innovation this year.”
Tech Top 50 Recipients Include:
|Business Accomplishment
BlueSnap, Inc.
Devo
Everbridge
Flywire
Markforged
PatientPing
PTC
Snyk
Vecna Robotics
Workhuman
Community Impact
CodeSquad
Facing History and Ourselves
Hack.Diversity
Salesforce
Verizon
Company Culture
Akamai Technologies
Bullhorn
CarGurus
EverQuote
International Data Group, Inc. (IDG, Inc.)
LogMeIn, Inc.
Mimecast
Motus
PTCReward Gateway
|COVID-19 Response
Allego
Amwell
Analog Devices Foundation/Analog Devices
athenahealth
Ava Robotics
CIC Health
Everbridge
Formlabs
LogMeIn, Inc.
Markforged
MITRE
Nonspec, Inc.
Pega
Unruly Studios
Wellist
Innovation
1upHealth
Admetsys
athenahealth
AutoGuide
BIOMODEX
Cardiologs
Indigo
Nexthink
VoatzWevo
The Tech Top 50 is sponsored by Imarc, Invest Northern Ireland, PNC Bank, and PwC.
About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
As the largest tech association in the region, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and is the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's purpose is to accelerate an inclusive tech ecosystem by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.
Sara Fraim, MassTLC
sara@masstlc.org
781-993-9000
Mass Tech Leadership Council
Burlington, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Sara Fraim, MassTLC
sara@masstlc.org
781-993-9000
MassTLC_Logo_Primary_newcolor_376_367_trim_web.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: