Additional data from SIGNAL Huntington’s disease (HD) trial support continued development in HD and in Alzheimer’s disease (AD)
Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Pepinemab in Combination with KEYTRUDA® in Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Planned for H1 2021
Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 million
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, and supporting multiple collaborations with large biotech and major pharma partners through a proprietary discovery platform that enables selection of high value antibodies to difficult multipass membrane receptors, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
Pepinemab Clinical Updates:
Other Third Quarter Accomplishments:
Upcoming Anticipated Milestones:
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:
Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $7.3 million, as compared to $6.6 million for the comparable period in 2019. This increase was driven by higher clinical trial costs as well as an increase in consulting services.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $1.9 million, as compared to $1.5 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase was due to increased stock-based compensation as a result of new option awards to employees and board members, as well as increased directors’ and officers’ insurance premiums.
Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities on September 30, 2020 were $17.1 million. This reflects $12.3 million raised through the company’s existing at-the-market (ATM) equity facility, $8.0 million through the sale of a senior secured convertible debenture, $4.0 million through a private placement transaction, and $300,000 through the company’s existing equity line of credit facility. The company also received $575,000 of the previously announced $750,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Association under the 2020 Part the Cloud Program.
About Vaccinex, Inc.
Vaccinex, Inc. is developing innovative therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, and supporting multiple collaborations with large biotech and major pharma partners through a proprietary discovery platform that enables selection of high value antibodies to difficult multipass membrane receptors. The company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. (“Vaccinex,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management’s current beliefs and expectations. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, expectations and objectives with respect to the results and timing of our clinical trials of pepinemab in various indications, the use and potential benefits of pepinemab in Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s disease and other indications, and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “appears,” “expect,” “planned,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “hypothesis,” “potential,” “advance,” and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances). Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome of our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate pepinemab, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the other risks and uncertainties described in our Form 10-K dated March 9, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC.
|Investor Contact
|Media Contact
|Jeremy Feffer
|Cait Williamson, Ph.D.
|LifeSci Advisors, LLC
|LifeSci Communications, LLC
|212-915-2568
|646-751-4366
|jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
|cait@lifescicomms.com
Vaccinex, Inc.
Rochester, New York, UNITED STATES
Vaccinex logoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: