Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

reVISION ASLA 2020 – the American Society of Landscape Architect’s exciting virtual event – begins this Monday.

The program includes a range of speakers, innovators, and influencers, including keynote appearances by:

Majora Carter - Marjora Carter Group, LLC

- Marjora Carter Group, LLC Walter Hood, ASLA – Hood Design Studio

– Hood Design Studio Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Hon. ALSA [OR-03]

From high-profile speakers to virtual field sessions, to mentorship and peer-to-peer connections – reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience for an evolving profession.

reVISION ASLA beings in just THREE days.

Members of the media can attend reVISION ASLA 2020 free of charge.

