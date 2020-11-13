Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

reVISION ASLA 2020 – the American Society of Landscape Architect’s exciting virtual event – begins this Monday.

 

The program includes a range of speakers, innovators, and influencers, including keynote appearances by:

  • Majora Carter - Marjora Carter Group, LLC
  • Walter Hood, ASLA – Hood Design Studio
  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Hon. ALSA  [OR-03]

 

From high-profile speakers to virtual field sessions, to mentorship and peer-to-peer connections – reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience for an evolving profession.

 

reVISION ASLA beings in just THREE days. To learn more and register, go to bit.ly/reVISIONASLA >

 

**Members of the media can attend reVISION ASLA 2020 free of charge. See how to obtain a press pass >

Jacquelyn Bianchini
American Society of Landscape Architects
(202) 216-2371
jbianchini@asla.org