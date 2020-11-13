Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
reVISION ASLA 2020 – the American Society of Landscape Architect’s exciting virtual event – begins this Monday.
The program includes a range of speakers, innovators, and influencers, including keynote appearances by:
From high-profile speakers to virtual field sessions, to mentorship and peer-to-peer connections – reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience for an evolving profession.
reVISION ASLA beings in just THREE days. To learn more and register, go to bit.ly/reVISIONASLA >
**Members of the media can attend reVISION ASLA 2020 free of charge. See how to obtain a press pass >
Attachment
Jacquelyn Bianchini American Society of Landscape Architects (202) 216-2371 jbianchini@asla.org
American Society of Landscape Architects
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
Jacquelyn Bianchini American Society of Landscape Architects (202) 216-2371 jbianchini@asla.org
915208.png
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
American Society of Landscape Architects LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: