VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce gold and silver assay results from drilling at the Nanko vein target, Omui Mine Site, part of its 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan.
Summary:
Summary of drill results from holes 20OMI-003, 20OMI-004 and 20OMI-005:
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (gpt)
|Ag (gpt)
|Au eq (gpt)
|20OMI-003
|26.22
|32.90
|6.68
|0.86
|45.11
|1.46
|*
|41.30
|55.90
|14.60
|1.71
|21.64
|2.00
|*
|185.00
|187.10
|2.10
|1.24
|37.92
|1.75
|*
|207.00
|221.24
|14.24
|3.55
|69.24
|4.47
|*
|including
|210.00
|211.30
|1.30
|5.99
|61.55
|6.81
|*
|including
|218.54
|220.30
|1.76
|8.15
|147.29
|10.11
|*
|225.30
|229.00
|3.70
|2.92
|38.43
|3.43
|*
|including
|228.00
|229.00
|1.00
|5.13
|32.80
|5.57
|*
|341.70
|343.42
|1.72
|21.65
|538.75
|28.83
|*
|including
|342.20
|342.80
|0.60
|56.10
|1435.00
|75.23
|*
|20OMI-004
|16.50
|71.94
|55.44
|0.52
|15.24
|0.72
|including
|22.80
|23.58
|0.78
|1.68
|32.20
|2.11
|including
|34.90
|35.90
|1.00
|2.49
|24.30
|2.81
|140.53
|140.75
|0.22
|4.11
|74.50
|5.10
|20OMI-005
|27.45
|109.18
|81.73
|1.02
|31.29
|1.44
|including
|28.70
|30.30
|1.60
|7.05
|102.50
|8.42
|including
|36.82
|37.58
|0.76
|2.63
|47.56
|3.26
|including
|38.00
|40.36
|2.36
|2.51
|52.43
|3.21
|including
|52.35
|55.70
|3.35
|3.09
|17.89
|3.33
|including
|63.89
|64.46
|0.57
|1.63
|140.00
|3.50
|including
|78.40
|79.95
|1.55
|2.95
|22.21
|3.25
|including
|92.59
|94.00
|1.41
|5.05
|168.96
|7.30
|including
|93.26
|93.58
|0.32
|20.50
|572.00
|28.13
|including
|107.55
|108.20
|0.65
|0.84
|300.72
|4.85
|Au eq (gpt) = Au (gpt) + Ag (gpt)/75
|* = Previously announced in the Company’s news release dated August 13, 2020
“Assays from holes 20OMI-004 and 20OMI-005 provide us with a more complete profile of the Nanko hot spring system,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving Resources. “We clearly have a well-preserve deposit with a large silicified cap and veins underneath. At least two sets of veins are present, one trending generally northwest, and the other, northeast. Recently completed holes approximately 200 m northeast of the Nanko discovery holes have intersected veins that appear to be part of the same network. Assays for these holes are expected back late this year after which time a structural study will be undertaken to better understand the entire vein system at Omui Mine Site. Meanwhile, our drill has moved to Omu Sinter where four holes are scheduled for completion over the coming months.”
The Omu region continues to report no cases of COVID-19, and Irving continues to operate under strict Company guidelines.
All samples discussed in this news release are ½ split sawn diamond core samples. Irving submitted rock samples to ALS Global, Vancouver, Canada, for analysis. Au and Ag were analyzed by fire assay with AA finish. Overlimit samples were assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Multielements were analyzed by mass spectrometry following four acid digestion. Irving staff and personnel from Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) are responsible for geologic logging and sampling of core. Au equivalent is calculated by adding Au (gpt) to Ag (gpt)/75. Assay turn around has been slow due to COVID-19 and high throughput demand at the Vancouver laboratory.
Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.
About Irving Resources Inc.:
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.
Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.
Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource exploration industry, the availability to Irving of sufficient cash to fund any planned drilling and other exploration activities, as well as the performance of services by third parties.
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/442f2648-894d-4baf-b430-681eef8e5c7e
Irving Resources Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Figure 1
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
IRV-logo-Feb2017-min2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: