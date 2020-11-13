Company annoucement nr. 47

Fredericia, November 13th. 2020

Board member Jes Nordentoft, has chosen to resign from the board per. 25.11.2020.



The company has chosen not to re-occupy the position with a new board member for the remaining period until the

company´s general meeting.



"I resign from the board of directors for personal reasons and wish the company all the best" - says Jes Nordentoft.

About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or

treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption

for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major

shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.



Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



