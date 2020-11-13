Company annoucement nr. 47
Fredericia, November 13th. 2020
Board member Jes Nordentoft, has chosen to resign from the board per. 25.11.2020.
The company has chosen not to re-occupy the position with a new board member for the remaining period until the
company´s general meeting.
"I resign from the board of directors for personal reasons and wish the company all the best" - says Jes Nordentoft.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
