Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc., along with Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe (Konica Minolta), today announced its participation in the IDC European CISO Summit on November 16–17, 2020.

Malware, ransomware attacks, phishing attacks and cyber-attacks can have dramatic consequences for a company’s business activities. Being fully protected requires a corporate culture in which security is deeply rooted. By participating as a GOLD sponsor in the IDC European CISO Summit, Konica Minolta aims to show those who attend its expert talk and several discussion panels how companies can anchor security into their corporate culture. The IDC European CISO Summit is aimed at a selected group of 100+ CISOs from various companies in Europe and serves as an information-sharing forum and networking platform. Owing to the current global situation, IDC has decided to make the summit a virtual event.

“People have a natural sense of security in the physical world when it comes to hygiene, fear of heights, locked doors or strangers. But once online, their level of caution sometimes drops,” said Yoann Fortini, IT Services Go-To-Market Senior Manager, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH. “But the primary point of failure in cyber-attacks is always the end user — the human being. In the end, however, their actions and the consequences they have damage the company as a whole. This is why the digital transformation is first of all a question of people and culture, then only in the second step a question of technology. Security should follow the same path.”

Security should not be seen as a goal in itself, but as a means to ensure business continuity and optimize business performance. Business strategy and security strategy should be connected. CISOs play a significant role here — by shifting their scope from the security team to the company business, by establishing a new agile security leadership style and by directly influencing the future of work.

That is why, during the European CISO Summit, Yoann Fortini will use his 20-minute TechTalk on November 17 at 12:35 p.m. CET to speak about "Corporate culture and security: friends or foes?" He will talk about the fact that companies go through different stages in their digital transformation and that they have to deal with disparate levels of security maturity, but that all these situations have something in common: security is a question of corporate culture. He will therefore emphasize the concept of security culture and that this is not only in the hands of CISOs, but is ultimately the responsibility of everyone in the company. He will also give his top ten tips on how to create a security culture in an organization.

In addition, Yoann Fortini and Gene Abramov, co-founder and CEO of Depth Security, a cybersecurity consulting company acquired by Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. in August 2020, will take part in four IDC roundtables "IDC Connect" under the title "Why CISOs are the new business change makers" on November 16 (11:45 a.m. CET and 1:50 p.m. CET) and November 17 (11:30 a.m. CET and 12:55 p.m. CET). They will talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has confirmed the relevance of CISOs in particular and about security in general for businesses and the economy. In fact, the role of CISOs will be even further expanded in the near future: from user awareness to business strategy, from day-to-day IT security to advanced cyber security policy. Fortini and Abramov will talk about security as a transversal issue that cannot be considered in isolation, but rather forms the basis for all areas of a company in a connected and integrated ecosystem.

“The challenges and opportunities for CISOs and the cybersecurity industry in 2021, particularly with the uncertainty digital transformation places on security posture, require CISOs to be more adaptive than ever,” said Gene Abramov. “The number of decisions - and the speed at which they make them - have significantly increased in the last eight months, and we look forward to sharing our insight from the field to help them navigate what’s ahead.”

Integrated security services from a certified provider

Last but not least, one of the main paradoxes we see today is that security is considered a high priority in most companies, but that companies do not allocate a sufficient portion of their budget to it. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is regarded as a kind of fire accelerator that has made the vulnerability of many companies visible, especially through decentralized working. With the support of an external provider, businesses can tackle these challenges. "We are well aware that Konica Minolta is not the provider companies first think of when looking for an expert in cyber security — and if they do consider us, it’s for printer security," Yoann Fortini admits. "But our approach to security is an integrated and holistic one that involves many factors: Through our acquisitions of IT services companies worldwide in recent years, we have brought a high level of external expertise into the company. We have trained our employees on this basis throughout and we have strong partners at hand. This offers our customers — and our main customer base today is SMEs — an integrated, consolidated ecosystem that considers all aspects of the digital workplace, including cyber security, and does so in an easily accessible and reliable manner that is represented globally and available locally at the same time. Our customers receive packaged solutions so that they can concentrate fully on their core business."

This year, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe was awarded ISO 27001 certification for its established Information Security Management System (ISMS). The certificate was issued on the basis of a thorough audit that included in-depth screening of Konica Minolta’s holistic information security approach across all areas, from HR to customer relations, and across all channels, from digital processes to a clean desk policy in the organization. This makes Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe an ISO 27001-certified supplier.

More information about the IDC European CISO Summit can be found online.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years and has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, based in Langenhagen, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. Konica Minolta enables its clients to champion the digital era: with its unique imaging expertise and data processing capabilities, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society. As a provider of comprehensive IT services, Konica Minolta delivers consultancy and services to optimise business processes with workflow automation. The company further offers its customers solutions and managed services in the field of IT infrastructure and IT security as well as cloud environments. With regard to its office printing solutions, ‘IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment’ stated that Konica Minolta is ‘recognised globally as a leader in print transformation’. As a strong partner for the professional printing market, Konica Minolta offers business consulting, state-of-the-art technology and software and has established itself as the production printing market leader for more than a decade in Europe (InfoSource). In the healthcare sector, Konica Minolta drives digitalisation of clinical workflows and offers a broad range of next-level diagnostic solutions. Its Business Innovation Centre in London and four R & D laboratories in Europe enable Konica Minolta to bring innovation forward by collaborating with its customers as well as academic, industrial and entrepreneurial partners. For its innovative service approach that complements their devices perfectly, Konica Minolta was awarded the prestigious ‘Buyers Lab PaceSetter Award for Serviceability and Support 2020/2021’ from Keypoint Intelligence. Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe is represented by subsidiaries and distributors in more than 80 countries in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With approximately 10,000 employees (as of April 2020), Konica Minolta Europe earned net sales of over 2.34 billion in financial year 2019/2020. For more information, please visit the newsroom and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaEU.

# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us