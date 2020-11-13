







Press release





Paris, 13 November 2020

Favourable decision by the French State Council regarding a long-standing tax dispute

Orange welcomes the favourable decision reached today by the French State Council (Conseil d'Etat) regarding a tax dispute that began nearly ten years ago. This decision, which definitively closes the case, confirms the Group’s position since the beginning of this dispute. It will enable Orange to recover the amount paid in July 2013 of around €2.2 billion.

The Group, which benefits from a solid balance sheet, plans to allocate these funds in a fair and balanced manner in a way that will benefit the development of the company, its employees and its shareholders, in particular through an employee share scheme and an enhanced social commitment in light of the economic and health crisis we are experiencing. These projects will be submitted to the Board of Directors, which will examine them in the next few weeks.

Upon the actual payment, the amount received - principal and interest - will be recorded as current tax income and will help reduce the company’s net debt. The sums received will not be subject to tax.

