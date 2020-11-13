New York, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020?2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758025/?utm_source=GNW





The market is witnessing the integration of consumer durable products, which is increasing adoption among end-users in the region.Consumers and businesses are expected to use grounds and garden maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the region’s landscaping services market. Since the region has many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong. Meanwhile, new construction is likely to drive further new residences, which are likely to boost electric mowers’ demand. In developing European countries, the construction of golf courses, public gardens and parks, and commercial business complexes are likely to drive the market’s growth. The demand for electric mowers is likely to be fueled by the residential sector’s growth in Europe. The residential construction market in Western, Central, and South European countries is likely to grow at CAGRs between 2% and 5% during the forecast period.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe electric lawn mower market during the forecast period:

• Growing Consumer Preference toward Smart Technology

• Increasing Adoption of Green Landscaping Services

• Growing Use of Battery-powered Lawn Mowers



The study considers the present scenario of the Europe Electric lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Electric Lawn Mower Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, end-user, blade & drive type, distribution channels, geography. Electric walk-behind lawn mowers are witnessing high popularity in the residential segment. Small contractors are serving high traffic areas such as golf clubs and stadiums and approaches with these machines. The increasing adoption of robotic powered lawn mowers in European countries such as Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, and other Nordic countries affects the walk-behind market.



The demand for robotic lawn mowers for small-sized lawns and gardens is high in Europe as most lawns and gardens tend to be small. A large range of existing vendors of robotic lawn mowers caters to this segment. Further, several new entrants in the market are launching their products due to the high market potential and lucrativeness. This segment is expected to witness a shipment of over 999 thousand units by 2025. The increasing reliance on commercial-sector automation to reduce running costs has guided development in the European commercial lawn mower industry’s robotic lawn mower segment.



Electric lawn mowers are largely sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, dealerships and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. The distribution environment is rapidly evolving, with systems and processes being upgraded at a rapid pace. Changes are being spurred by expanding competition, accelerating digitization, constant disintermediation, and consumerization of expectations. B2B commerce is witnessing the increase in expectations that are largely associated with B2C, such as transparent pricing and communities and social connections. This is expected to continue further, focusing on lowering costs, improving efficiencies, and opening up to new opportunities.



By Product Type

• Walk-behind

o Self-propelled

o Push

o Hover

• Ride-on

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero-turn

o Lawn Tractors

o Garden Tractors

• Robotic



By End-user

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



By Blade Type

• Cylinder

• Standard

• Mulching

• Lifting



By Drive Type

• AWD (All-wheel Drive)

• FWD (Front-wheel Drive)

• RWD (Rear-wheel Drive)



By Distribution Channel

• Retail

o Specialty Stores

o Mass Market Players

o Dealers & Distribution

• Online



Insights by Geography

The electric mower market in France is likely to reach approx. $700 million by the end of the forecast period on account of initiatives such as the greening of Paris between 2014 and 2020 through the development of 74 acres of public gardens, 200 re-vegetation projects, educational farms, and renovation of parks and gardens. There is also an EU green capital program that honors environment-friendly cities by assessing biodiversity, green urban spaces, and how they deal with waste and pollution, and France has ambitious plans to make a mark. The UK electric mower market is expected to reach $600 million by 2025. Traditionally, UK households have been a strong penchant for gas-powered devices because of their high efficiency and capabilities. UK nationals are usually the early adopters of smart technology devices. They are apprehensive of the performance and efficiency of robotic lawn mowers. However, the recent trend is changing. Further, robotic lawn mowers were unheard of products among British gardeners, although these devices were quite popular among end-users in other European countries.



By Geography

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o Switzerland

o Belgium

o Netherlands



Insights by Vendors

The European electric lawn mower market is highly fragmented, with several local and global players. Deere & Co., Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna, MTD Products, Robert Bosch, STIGA, and The Toro Company are key leading vendors in the industry. The competition among these key players is intense. The leading 50 companies account for 90% of the European region. Several players offer a wide range of forest, construction, and garden equipment to achieve economies of scale. Other players also have a sizeable international and a local presence, with prominent leaders in their geographies.



Prominent Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda Motor Company

• Husqvarna

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA

• Techtronic Industries

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• AGCO

• Alfred Kärcher

• Alamo Group

• Alfred Kärcher

• AL-KO

• Ariens Company

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Black + Decker

• Blount International

• Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

• Briggs & Stratton

• Carraro

• Chervon Group

• Cobra Garden Machinery

• Einhell Germany

• Emak Group

• Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

• ZICOM

• Future Gen Robotics

• Generac Power Systems

• Globe Tools Group

• Grey Technology (GTECH)

• Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

• Hayter Limited

• Hitachi

• Hustler Turf Equipment

• The Hyundai Motor Group

• iRobot

• Linea Tielle

• LG

• Lowe’s Corporation (KOBALT)

• Makita Corporation

• Mamibot

• McLane Manufacturing

• Mean Green Products

• Milagrow HumanTech

• Ningbo NGP Industry

• Positec Tool (WORX)

• SCAG Power Equipment (Metalcraft of Mayville)

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Shibaura

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

• Swisher Acquisition

• The Kobi Company

• Turflynx

• Volta

• Weibang

• Wiper ECOROBOT (NIKO)

• Yamabiko Corp. (Belrobotics)

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

• ZIPPER Maschinen

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)



