13/11/2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

CENTURION BIDCO S.P.A.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 01/10/2020 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement dated 09/10/2020 BNP PARIBAS contact: STANFORD HARTMAN telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below







Securities

Issuer: CENTURION BIDCO S.P.A Guarantor(s) (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 605M Description: 5.875 DUE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 Offer price: 98.766

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT SUISSE, IMI - INTESA SANPAOLO, DEUTSCHE BANK, NOMURA, UBI BANCA - GRUPPO INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 02/10/2020 Stabilisation last occurred: 07/10/2020 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 [Over the counter (OTC)





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 02/10/2020 99.125 99.28 05/10/2020



06/10/2020

99.02



98.875

99.375



98.875

07/10/2020 98.625 98.875

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.