13/11/2020
CENTURION BIDCO S.P.A.
Post-stabilisation Period Announcement
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 01/10/2020 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement dated 09/10/2020 BNP PARIBAS contact: STANFORD HARTMAN telephone: 0207 595 8222 hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) and the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below
Securities
|Issuer:
|CENTURION BIDCO S.P.A
|Guarantor(s) (if any):
|n/a
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 605M
|Description:
|5.875 DUE SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
|Offer price:
|98.766
Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Name(s):
|BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT SUISSE, IMI - INTESA SANPAOLO, DEUTSCHE BANK, NOMURA, UBI BANCA - GRUPPO INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT
Stabilisation
|Stabilisation started:
|02/10/2020
|Stabilisation last occurred:
|07/10/2020
|Stabilisation trading venue(s):3
|[Over the counter (OTC)
|Date
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|02/10/2020
|99.125
|99.28
| 05/10/2020
06/10/2020
| 99.02
98.875
| 99.375
98.875
|07/10/2020
|98.625
|98.875
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.
