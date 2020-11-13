New York, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "DRaaS Market by Service Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05106685/?utm_source=GNW

Amidst lockdown, many companies are reducing their IT spending in 2020. They are strategically reconsidering their Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) spending. According to one of the primary respondents, companies are showing a keen interest in investing in CAPEX models if they are persistently needed; otherwise, they are opting for Operating Expenditure (OPEX) models. To achieve these strategies and avoid capital spending in these difficult financial times, organizations are moving to public cloud for backup and DRaaS.



Backup and restore services to help enterprises in achieving easy data recovery

Backup is the process of copying data in cloud computing environments.It enables the retrieval of duplicate sets in case of data loss during downtime or failures, such as power outages, human errors, and natural catastrophes.



Recovery refers to the restoration of deleted or damaged files from storage media in the event of disasters.The data recovery process refers to the state of the recovery of specific data that becomes inaccessible because of logical or physical damages to targeted storage devices.



The need for backup is increasing among businesses due to the rising amount of data.Backup offers various benefits to enterprises, including increased agility, data retention, lower costs, faster deployments, and improved data protection.



It provides cost-effective, automated, reliable, secure, and scalable solutions. These solutions ensure business continuity in the event of disasters. Enterprises with low budgets can outsource their data and applications to DRaaS vendors who provide specialized backup and restore services, and help enterprises reduce their CAPEX and OPEX.



IT and ITeS vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The IT and ITeS vertical is referred to as the back office.As businesses evolved, the scenario has changed, and the IT and ITeS vertical has steadily evolved.



Digital transformation is a must to survive in a globally connected and competitive environment.IT and ITeS companies invest in new technologies, such as smart computing products, IoT, cloud computing, mobility, and analytics, to gain efficiency, innovation, and attract consumers.



The increasing amount of documentation work is creating a huge demand for cloud-based storage, backup, and related services to keep confidential data secure and available on-demand. Hence, the IT and ITeS vertical is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.



North America to hold the largest market size and Middle East and Africa (MEA) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of DRaaS solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for DRaaS solutions vendors during the forecast period.



Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt DRaaS solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 37%, and Tier III: 25%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, D-Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 46%, Europe: 28%, APAC: 18%, and RoW: 8%



The report profiles the following key vendors:

