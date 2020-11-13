The extraordinary general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Friday 13 November 2020 in Aalesund, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the extraordinary general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 23 October 2020.

The complete minutes of the extraordinary general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.



