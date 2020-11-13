BROOKLYN, New York, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Radiology Apps Market is ought to grow at around 30.5% from 2020 to 2026. The market for radiology apps will be witnessing an exponential growth owing to rising focus on early disease diagnosis, extended applications of diagnostic imaging tools, increasing use of software and IT tools for image analysis and storage, and rising trend of data-driven treatment plans. Also, increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders and COVID-19 infection leading to patients undergoing imaging procedures, and rising awareness amongst healthcare workers regarding point of care disease diagnosis and cloud-based radiology image sharing management is propelling the market growth.



Browse 159 Market Data Tables and 114 Figures spread through 174 Pages on "Global Radiology Apps Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-radiology-apps-market-2466

Key Market Insights:

• As per the latest studies done by GME on radiology apps, the market is ought to grow at around 30.5% • Witnessing the high number of doctors using the apps residing in hospitals and radiology clinics, the market for the same will be the highest and also the fastest growing in the coming years • The paid apps however will foresee a growth larger than the free apps owing to advanced features available for optimum image analysis and access to various research articles provided in the paid format • The market for diagnostic imaging management will be the largest considering the usability and features offered by the apps for diagnostic image storage, view, analysis, presentation, and sharing

Mobile MIM, Radiology Rounds, Radiology ToolBox Pro, RadLogics, Nuance PowerShare, LifeIMAGE Mobile, Radiology Assistant 2.0, Ositrix HD, Doximity, Epocrates, GoodReader, Papers, Radiopedia, RadiDoc, Mobile REMM, Brain MRI Atlas, MIRC Viewer, Surgical Radiology, iSurf Brain View, Trello, and Novarada among others are the major players of the market.



Browse the Radiology Apps Market Report at https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-radiology-apps-market-2466

• Subscription Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)

• Free Subscription

• Paid Subscription

• Type of Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) • Single-Use • Multi-Use • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) • Diagnostic Imaging Management • Radiation Management • Educational Purpose • End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) • Hospitals & Radiology Clinics • Research Institutes & Medical Schools • Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026) • North America • U.S. • Canada • Mexico • Europe • Germany • UK • France • Spain • Italy • Rest of Europe • Asia Pacific • China • India • Japan • South Korea • Australia • Rest of APAC • Central & South America • Brazil • Argentina • Chile • Rest of CSA • Middle East & Africa • Saudi Arabia • South Africa • UAE • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain



Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php