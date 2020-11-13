Bid procedure 20 November 2020
|Bonds
|Government bond SGB IL 3112 (SE0008014062) 2026-06-01
Government bond SGB IL 3113 (SE0009548704) 2027-12-01
|Bid date
|Friday 20 November 2020
|Bid times
|0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3112
SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3113
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3112
A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3113
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 1010 hours (CET) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|Tuesday 24 November 2020
|Delivery of Bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 13 November 2020
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
