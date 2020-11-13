Bid procedure 20 November 2020

Bonds Government bond SGB IL 3112 (SE0008014062) 2026-06-01

Government bond SGB IL 3113 (SE0009548704) 2027-12-01









Bid date Friday 20 November 2020

Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3112

SEK 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB IL 3113





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3112

A maximum of SEK 500 million per bid in issue SGB IL 3113

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time No later than 1010 hours (CET) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date Tuesday 24 November 2020