These NFV functions such as load balancing, routing, and firewalls are bundled as a virtual machine on commodity hardware.



As the NFV architecture virtualizes the network function at a server level, the NFV are expected to experience a thrust in their demand in the coming years.The NFV not only provide benefits to the enterprise, but the service providers also receive the potential to enhance scalability and improve the utilization of network resources.



Further, the NFV’s ability to allow service providers to alter services in the form of virtual machine also contributes to its adoption.NFV also provides benefits regarding reduction is power consumption and can reduce both operational and capital expenditures.



The rising adoption of NFV in Europe is generating significant growth opportunity for the network security firewall market players in the region. The outbreak of corona virus is a major shock to the European economy. Most of the European countries are into the lockdown phase to prevent the explosion of epidemic, which would lead to the death of many lives and the collapse of healthcare system. The consequences of lockdown are felt on both supply and demand side. Countries such as UK, Italy, and Germany are expected to have bigger impact on the economy. Inflation is likely to volatile the supply and demand side. The imbalance in the demand and supply side and the lockdown phase in several European countries will have the significant negative impact on the network security firewall market.

SMS firewall led the network security firewall solution market in 2018.It is a solution used for network security, which permits operators to control and have access to the messaging traffic to pass through the operator’s network.



With the increase in instances of fraudulent and spamming of unauthorized parties which bypass and enter the standard interconnections as well as sends several unwanted SMS to mobile subscribers.SMS Firewall allows mobile network operators (MNOs) to reduce SMS traffic and threats.



Through this, the operators can monitor and control to focus strongly on critical assets for protecting the system from spamming and fraud techniques. The SMS Firewall solution offers comprehensive service to remove the overhead of in-house mobile network systems through deployment, monitoring, and maintenance, which drives the network security firewall market.



The overall Europe network security firewall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe network security firewall market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe network security firewall market. Adaptive Mobile security; AMD Telecom S.A.; ANAM Technologies; Cellusys; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Mobileum Inc.; Openmind Networks; SAP SE; and Symsoft AB (Sinch) are among major players operating in the Europe network security firewall market.

