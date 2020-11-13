KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks used in entertainment, toy and educational products as well as in document and product authentication technologies to combat fraud, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q3’20). Nocopi’s SEC filings are available here, https://bit.ly/35gTldx
Nocopi Chairman and CEO Michael Feinstein, commented, “Nocopi achieved another quarter of double digit revenue growth driven principally by growing demand for our specialty ink technologies used in toy and entertainment products. Specialty ink sales reached the second highest level in recent periods during the third quarter as our entertainment customers ramped production activity in anticipation of the holiday selling season. We are optimistic that this expanded production activity will support strong holiday sales levels that would contribute to future royalty income for Nocopi. That leading indicator combined with recent team efforts on new products which are variants of our ink technology plus expanded distribution channels led by existing partners sets Nocopi up for success in the next year.”
“COVID-related factors continued to negatively impact overall consumer spending at physical stores during the third quarter, however this trend was offset somewhat by solid increases in online sales activity. The net effect was a lower level of product sell-through that caused a lower level of revenues from licenses, royalties and fees in Q3’20 versus the year ago period.
“Similarly, we continued to experience weakness in our smaller anticounterfeiting and anti-product diversion applications for our specialty ink technologies, principally due to COVID-19-related plant closures and budget and procurement freezes. We are optimistic that these markets will return to more normal levels of activity as we progress into FY 2021.
“Nocopi’s Q3’20 cash collections were strong, with the company closing the quarter with $2.5M in working capital, including $1.4M of cash and $1.0M in accounts receivable. This compares favorably with Q4’19 working capital of $1.8M, including $0.7M of cash, and $1.4M of accounts receivable and Q2’20 working capital of $2.1M, including $1.1M in cash and $1.1M in accounts receivable. Our financial position puts Nocopi in a very strong position to manage our business over the foreseeable future and the ability to weather future unforeseen circumstances whether those be unique to COVID-19 or other economic factors. Given that access to capital is both challenging and expensive for microcap companies, we feel it is essential that we proceed carefully in developing a prudent capital allocation strategy.”
Q3 Highlights
Q3’20 Results
Q3’20 revenues rose 18% to $754,800 reflecting a 34% increase in product and other sales, principally due to higher specialty ink shipments to the entertainment and toy product market, offset by a 19% decline in licenses, royalties and fees, due primarily to the Covid-19 related reduction in sell-through of entertainment products using Nocopi technologies as well as temporary disruptions of customer activity in security applications also resulting from the pandemic. Royalty revenue in the Q3’20 and Q3’19 periods do not reflect the receipt of quarterly guaranteed royalty payments of $100,000 received by Nocopi pursuant to a four-year license extension that went into effect July 1, 2019. The payments are reflected in the Company’s balance sheet and statement of cash flows but are not recorded as revenue.
Gross profit decreased to $425,500, or 56% of revenues in Q3’20, from $429,500, or 67% of revenues in Q3 ’19, principally due to higher raw material costs and shipping expense related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a smaller relative contribution from higher-margin royalty revenue. However, the Company’s gross margin improved sequentially to 56% in Q3 ’20 compared to 51% in Q2 ’20 due to a change in the mix toward higher margin products in the quarter.
Q3’20 operating expenses increased to $255,400 from $210,400 in Q3’19, reflecting increased operational and administrative expense including higher salaries and professional fees. In late 2019, Nocopi expanded its ink production operations and staffing to support expected future growth.
Reflecting lower gross profit and higher operating expenses Nocopi’s net income declined to $163,100, or $0.002 per diluted share, in Q3’20, compared to $206,800, or $0.003 per diluted share, in Q3’19.
Nocopi’s cash flow from operations increased to $768,500 in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $399,400 in the year-ago period.
About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)
Nocopi develops and markets specialty reactive inks for unique, mess-free applications in the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. Nocopi also develops and markets document and product authentication technologies designed to combat fraudulent document reproduction, product counterfeiting and/or unauthorized product diversion. Nocopi derives revenue from technology licensing agreements as well as from the sale of its proprietary inks and other products to licensees and/or their licensed printers. Nocopi’s products and systems include trade secrets as well as patented technologies.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Nocopi’s business, that are often identified by the use of "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements may address uncertainties regarding customer preferences or demand for products incorporating Nocopi technology that underlie the company’s revenue expectations, the company’s ability to develop new products and new product applications, the financial condition of customers and the timeliness of their payments, the impact of fluctuations in currencies, global trade and shipping markets, etc. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties, and Nocopi can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct nor that Nocopi’s actual results of operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from those reflected or implied by its forward-looking statements. Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in Nocopi’s Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC reports available at www.sec.gov/edgar. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release; Nocopi assumes no obligation to update these statements.
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|Three Months ended
September 30,
|Nine Months ended
September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|Licenses, royalties and fees
|$
|153,300
|$
|189,400
|$
|425,000
|$
|571,900
|Product and other sales
|601,500
|448,100
|1,477,400
|991,100
|754,800
|637,500
|1,902,400
|1,563,000
|Cost of revenues
|Licenses, royalties and fees
|61,900
|41,400
|170,200
|98,200
|Product and other sales
|267,400
|166,600
|716,200
|380,300
|329,300
|208,000
|886,400
|478,500
|Gross profit
|425,500
|429,500
|1,016,000
|1,084,500
|Operating expenses
|Research and development
|40,700
|45,200
|123,700
|122,600
|Sales and marketing
|90,900
|81,000
|260,900
|224,200
|General and administrative
|123,800
|84,200
|383,500
|265,200
|255,400
|210,400
|768,100
|612,000
|Net income from operations
|170,100
|219,100
|247,900
|472,500
|Other income (expenses)
|Interest income
|4,200
|4,600
|12,300
|7,200
|Interest expense and bank charges
|(1,300
|)
|(2,600
|)
|(5,900
|)
|(8,000
|)
|2,900
|2,000
|6,400
|(800
|)
|Net income before income taxes
|173,000
|221,100
|254,300
|471,700
|Income taxes
|9,900
|14,300
|(32,200
|)
|30,600
|Net income
|$
|163,100
|$
|206,800
|$
|286,500
|$
|441,100
|Basic and diluted net income per common share
|$
|.00
|$
|.00
|$
|.00
|$
|.01
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|66,768,023
|59,614,698
|62,952,473
|58,949,377
|Diluted
|66,893,250
|59,990,371
|63,069,652
|59,322,141
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
Balance Sheets
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|1,428,900
|$
|688,000
|Accounts receivable less $5,000 allowance for doubtful accounts
|1,023,000
|1,352,300
|Inventory
|286,600
|127,900
|Prepaid and other
|21,200
|135,000
|Total current assets
|2,759,700
|2,303,200
|Fixed assets
|Leasehold improvements
|27,800
|24,200
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|163,700
|252,500
|191,500
|276,700
|Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
|98,100
|206,600
|93,400
|70,100
|Other assets
|Long-term receivables
|671,100
|957,000
|Operating lease right of use - building
|171,000
|202,000
|842,100
|1,159,000
|Total assets
|$
|3,695,200
|$
|3,532,300
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Convertible debentures
|$
|–
|$
|97,900
|Accounts payable
|58,300
|44,300
|Accrued expenses
|165,500
|231,600
|Income taxes
|22,200
|52,400
|Operating lease liability, current
|43,800
|41,700
|Total current liabilities
|289,800
|467,900
|Other liabilities
|Accrued expenses, non-current
|47,000
|67,000
|Deferred income taxes
|–
|47,400
|Operating lease liability, non-current
|127,200
|160,300
|174,200
|274,700
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value
|Authorized – 75,000,000 shares
|Issued and outstanding
|2020 – 67,353,690 shares; 2019 – 61,044,698 shares
|673,500
|610,400
|Paid-in capital
|12,575,800
|12,483,900
|Accumulated deficit
|(10,018,100
|)
|(10,304,600
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,231,200
|2,789,700
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,695,200
|$
|3,532,300
Nocopi Technologies, Inc.
