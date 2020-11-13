New York, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Ground Handling Software Market to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Airport Class, Application, Software Type, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953770/?utm_source=GNW





The modern-day airports are equipped and integrated with advanced technologies to facilitate the passengers, airport staff, airline crews, and other individuals to maneuver smoothly.Apart from human movement, the airport operations also involve baggage management, cargo handling and loading, and ramp management, among others, which demand advanced software and technologies for smooth execution of these tasks.



Thus, an increasing number of airports worldwide is driving the demand for ground handling software.



The aviation sector in European countries has come to an unplanned halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The suspension of passenger air transport by airlines, governments, and airport authorities has disturbed operations of various associated industries.



The repatriation flights and air freight business continue to function during the pandemic; however, since the operations at every airport are significantly restricted to the businesses mentioned above, the end users struggled to gain profits. This would hinder the adoption of advanced technologies among the end users, as gaining aeronautical revenue would be the end users priority as the airports begin operating.

The overall Europe ground handling software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the ground handling software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The primary respondents in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe ground handling software market. Damarel System International Ltd, Inform GmbH, and SIT are among the key players serving the market in Europe.

