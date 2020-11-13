NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the December 1, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Aurora had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; the Company’s purported “business transformation plan” and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; accordingly, it was foreseeable that the Company would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

