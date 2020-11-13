NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA), Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) and FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG).



Accelerating digital transformation is the tailwind driving new revenue growth opportunities as leaders leverage the Cloud, and AI in sectors as diverse as sports betting to commercial lending, and shopping. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), CEO Jason Robins: “Huge Pent-up Demand for Sports Betting"

“...As sports have started to return, we saw revenue improve sequentially each month in the quarter, with June revenue increasing 20% year-over-year on a pro forma basis. This strong overall results and improvement are due to our product innovation, our entry into new jurisdiction, and pent-up demand for sports betting as Live Sports like Golf, European Soccer, NASCAR and UFC started to return. In the first two weeks of MLBs return, we saw three times the handle compared to the first two weeks of the 2019 MLB season. In the first week of the NHL’s return, our handle is more than twice the handle of first week of 2019 NHL playoff...”

“...We significantly expanded our eSports offering and have seen exponential growth in this category. We added popular Madden simulated games and began to include streaming sports within our app, which has become a very popular feature. In fact, since the return of the NHL, the NBA, and Major League Baseball, users have continued to engage with eSports, which gives us confidence in that product’s future….We believe eSports is going to be a huge category - it's when not if...we believe ultimately eSports betting will be if not the biggest, certainly one of the biggest categories of sports betting over the long-term.”

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/2Hg4wcV

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up. Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/37O1RlX

Nov 5 - FUNFF’s wholly-owned UK Sportsbook McBookie achieves record 433% increase in revenue and 713% increase in gross margin in October 2020 compared to October 2019. Much of the growth was attributed to the unveiling of McBookie's live casino games and increased activity in sports betting which resulted in $7.3M in total betting volume being placed during the month.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/37O1RlX

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “China Fintech Revenues Ready to Explode”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. Joseph explained how Peak Fintech has already gained significant traction, generating over C$7.2 million revenue in Q 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months.

Watch PKKFF Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/3ku9otb

November 6 - PKKFF hires former People's Bank of China senior manager, Mr. Wenjun Wu, as a special advisor to assist the Company in various business development capacities and in preparing the Company's Cubeler Lending Hub platform for China's upcoming digital currency. Mr. Wu is currently the CEO of Chengfangyun Digital Technology Ltd. (CDT), a Fintech company located in Suzhou that he created to provide products and services designed to help companies, banks and financial institutions conduct transactions in digital yuan. Prior to founding CDT, Mr. Wu was a senior manager at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's Central Bank, where he worked in the Credit Information Centre and Cross-border RMB Settlement departments while also leading the R&D department of the Central Bank's Nanjing branch. CDT is currently working closely with the PBOC to promote the use and adoption of the digital yuan in Suzhou.

October 20 - PKKFF signed an exclusive agreement with the parent company of national consumer electronics distributor Beijing Dianjing Company Ltd. ("BDC") to bring financing solutions to BDC's 60,000 online retail clients.

BDC is a wholesale distributor of consumer electronics whose online retail clients sell laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronic products on China's top three e-commerce portals: Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo. BDC's clients, who collectively sell about $50B worth of consumer electronics per year, will be able to have up to 90% of the price of the products they purchase from BDC financed. Peak typically earns service fees ranging from 1% to 3% of the value of the credit amounts it helps facilitate, and this represents a total market opportunity of up to $1.35B in annual revenue potential.

Click here to join NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3ku9otb

Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA) Daniel Zhang CEO: “Big Growth Opportunities in Cloud and Southeast Asia”

In the latest earnings call, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang highlighted Alibaba Cloud and expansion in Southeast Asia as important new growth areas:

Cloud Opportunities: “...The pandemic is accelerating demand for cloud infrastructure and services. According to IDC's latest report, Alibaba Cloud maintained its position as the largest public cloud service provider in China, which is a testament to Alibaba Cloud's strengthening market leadership. In the June quarter, our cloud computing revenue grew 59% year-over-year in sectors such as Internet, financial services, consumer retail and public services. Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure as a service but also develops industry-specific technology and business solutions to address real-world application requirements for our customers...the China cloud market is going to be somewhere in the $15 billion to $20 billion total size range, and the U.S. market is about 8x that. So the China market is still at a very early stage...”

Southeast Asia Strategic Growth Priority: “...Southeast Asia market is our strategic priority for Alibaba's globalization strategy...The pandemic has significant impact on many Southeast Asian countries, and it has converted many consumers into online shoppers. We believe the increasing adoption of online shopping is beneficial for healthy growth of the region's e-commerce industry over the long term... And I think when we look at our Lazada's operation, we expect to build a more tech-driven, AI-driven sustainable business. Actually, today, in this market, the competition is very extensive, and the people invest and even certifies the buyers, sellers, even shipping fees and trying to get the short-term growth. But we strongly believe we need to build a long-term, sustainable business and so our advantage is, first is about Alibaba technology infrastructure and especially our experience and know-how and technologies in the AI and in the search and recommendation and the supply and demand match mechanism…”

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/3dZ8vXT

