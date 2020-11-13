New York, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Component, Application, and End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953768/?utm_source=GNW

The enrollment for online courses across the region and increase in number of registrations for online programs is also boosting the growth of the education industry.Online learning is becoming an essential part of the educational landscape.



The online program enrollments are increasingly driven by the rising number of students who are looking for flexible formats for certificates, courses, and degree programs to support career placements as well as pursue advanced studies.Furthermore, corporate professionals are focusing on pursuing various courses for their personal growth, which, in turn, creates a huge opportunity for vendors operating in the education and learning analytics market.



This increment in number of registrations for online programs across different countries of the region has resulted in mounting investments in the development of advanced studies and online courses in these regions. This factor is further driving the demand for education and learning analytics.

In terms of component, the software segment led the education and learning analytics market in 2019.Different analytics systems such as virtual learning environment (VLE), learning management system (LMS), and student information system as well as a variety of library systems are helping improve the quality of education and generate student data.



Increasing adoption of digitalization ensures the growth of the education and learning analytics market.Various companies have developed education and learning analytics software.



UniVu is the software used by higher education leaders as it is considered to be one-stop source to holistic university analytics system which allow a variety of students and stakeholders to recommend degree success maps, pin-point the areas of improvement, and render real time evaluation and insights. Owing to this, the demand for online software is high, thereby catalyzing the growth of the Europe education and learning analytics market.

Demand for software is maximum in industries such as technology, IT, Innovation, and businesses of all sizes, which are focusing on adopting automated solutions to ease their business process. The continuously rising number of different systems among the industries mentioned above is surging the demand for these software which ultimately drives the education and learning analytics market.

The overall Europe education and learning analytics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe education and learning analytics market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe education and learning analytics market. Key players operating in the Europe education and learning analytics market include SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackboard Inc., and Alteryx Inc.

