FINANCIAL RELEASE

13 November 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA
Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021

Results, revenues and general meeting:

2020 Annual results

  • Publication on 17 February 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing
  • Analysts meeting on 18 February 2021
  • Quiet period from 20 January to 17 February 2021

2021 First quarter revenue

  • Publication on 28 April 2021, before markets opening
  • Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 16 to 28 April 2021

Annual general meeting of shareholders: 11 May 2021

2021 Half-year results

  • Publication on 28 July 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing
  • Analysts meeting on 29 July 2021, at 9:00 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 1 to 28 July 2021

2021 9-Month revenue

  • Publication on 22 October 2021, before markets opening
  • Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)
  • Quiet period from 8 October to 22 October 2021

Monthly traffic figures:

December 2020 traffic figures:                                      18 January 2021
January 2021 traffic figures:                                         16 February 2021
February 2021 traffic figures:                                        16 March 2021
March 2021 traffic figures:                                            15 April 2021
April 2021 traffic figures:                                               17 May 2021
May 2021 traffic figures:                                                16 June 2021
June 2021 traffic figures:                                               15 July 2021
July 2021 traffic figures:                                                 16 August 2021
August 2021 traffic figures:                                           16 September 2021
September 2021 traffic figures:                                     14 October 2021
October 2021 traffic figures:                                          17 November 2021
November 2021 traffic figures:                                      16 December 2021

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr  
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

