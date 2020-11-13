



FINANCIAL RELEASE

13 November 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021

Results, revenues and general meeting:

2020 Annual results

Publication on 17 February 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing

Analysts meeting on 18 February 2021

Quiet period from 20 January to 17 February 2021

2021 First quarter revenue

Publication on 28 April 2021, before markets opening

Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)

Quiet period from 16 to 28 April 2021

Annual general meeting of shareholders: 11 May 2021

2021 Half-year results

Publication on 28 July 2021, after Paris Stock Exchange closing

Analysts meeting on 29 July 2021, at 9:00 am (CET)

Quiet period from 1 to 28 July 2021

2021 9-Month revenue

Publication on 22 October 2021, before markets opening

Conference call at 8:30 am (CET)

Quiet period from 8 October to 22 October 2021

Monthly traffic figures:

December 2020 traffic figures: 18 January 2021

January 2021 traffic figures: 16 February 2021

February 2021 traffic figures: 16 March 2021

March 2021 traffic figures: 15 April 2021

April 2021 traffic figures: 17 May 2021

May 2021 traffic figures: 16 June 2021

June 2021 traffic figures: 15 July 2021

July 2021 traffic figures: 16 August 2021

August 2021 traffic figures: 16 September 2021

September 2021 traffic figures: 14 October 2021

October 2021 traffic figures: 17 November 2021

November 2021 traffic figures: 16 December 2021

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

