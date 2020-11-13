FINANCIAL RELEASE
13 November 2020
Aéroports de Paris SA
Calendar of financial publications and events for the year 2021
Results, revenues and general meeting:
2020 Annual results
2021 First quarter revenue
Annual general meeting of shareholders: 11 May 2021
2021 Half-year results
2021 9-Month revenue
Monthly traffic figures:
December 2020 traffic figures: 18 January 2021
January 2021 traffic figures: 16 February 2021
February 2021 traffic figures: 16 March 2021
March 2021 traffic figures: 15 April 2021
April 2021 traffic figures: 17 May 2021
May 2021 traffic figures: 16 June 2021
June 2021 traffic figures: 15 July 2021
July 2021 traffic figures: 16 August 2021
August 2021 traffic figures: 16 September 2021
September 2021 traffic figures: 14 October 2021
October 2021 traffic figures: 17 November 2021
November 2021 traffic figures: 16 December 2021
Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupeadp.fr
Attachment
Aéroports de Paris
Paris, FRANCE
Aéroports de Paris SA - Calendar of financial publications and events for 2021FILE URL | Copy the link below
Aéroports de Paris LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: