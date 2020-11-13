WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Akers Biosciences, Inc. (“Akers”) (NASDAQ GS: AKER) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Akers’ agreement to merge with MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MYMD”). Under the terms of the agreement, Akers will issue a number of shares of Akers common stock to MYMD’s shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, Akers’ shareholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company and MYMD’s shareholders will own approximately 80% of the combined company.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-akers-biosciences-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com