On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to disadvantages of breast implants such asscarring orrippling.

Breast augmentation is the top most cosmetic procedure performed in Europe.However, safety is the major concern among women for undergoing breast implants procedure.



Hence, several initiatives are taken by the organizations to improve the safety of breast implant.In 2019, German Federal Cabinet announced to initiate a digital implant register to protect German patients.



An online registration for medical implants is obligatory in Germany to increase the quality and safety of medical implants.

Furthermore, an initiative is being taken after a lengthy campaign by the Silicone Support UK group and the European parliament to persuade European and national authorities to enforce stricter standards on cosmetic surgery procedures.

Similarly, a joint initiative was takenby the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons and Healing Foundation that promotes research for breast implant.

Thus, such efforts for safety of breast implants arelikely to favor the growth of market during the forecast period.

Based on product, the Europebreast implants market was segmented intosilicone and saline.Thesiliconesegment held the largest share of the market in 2019.The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.In terms of application, the Europebreast implantsmarket was categorizedinto cosmetic surgery and reconstructive surgery. The cosmetic surgery segment accounted forthe largest share of the market in 2019. It is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to lower rate of infection or complications.Based on surface type, the market is segmented into smooth and textured. The smooth segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the next few years.

A fewmajor secondary sources for Europe breast implants market included in the report are International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery; British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons; Department of Health, England;and Breast and Cosmetic Implant Registry (BCIR);among others.

