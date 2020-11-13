PRESS RELEASE Paris, November 13, 2020 – 5.45 p.m.

Growth in revenue from activities at September 30, 2020

Revenue 1 up 7.8% in Q3 2020

Revenue growth of 4.1% over the first nine months of the year

ANALYSIS OF REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES

Revenue from activities in Q3 2020 reached €43.3 million versus €40.2 million in Q3 2019, an increase of 7.8%.

Revenue from activities over the first nine months of the year reached €124.6 million (€125.5 million at constant scope and currency2) compared with €119.6 million in 2019, an increase of 4.1%. The impact of the health crisis was limited.

This performance was primarily driven by a 7.0% increase in leasing revenue on owned equipment (€39.5 million) and by strong equipment sales of €27.8 million versus €19.0 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in leasing revenue on managed equipment mainly stemmed from a reduction in the fleet linked to sales of equipment belonging to third party investors, and the impact of exchange rate variations.

Syndication fees and capital gains not linked to recurring activities came to €0.5 million, compared with €0.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue from activities

(in € thousands) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TOTAL Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13,305 13,253 12,912 39,470 11,641 12,243 13,008 36,892 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 14,889 14,005 13,159 42,053 16,541 16,038 15,179 47,758 Ancillary services 4,708 4,593 5,480 14,781 4,594 4,876 5,726 15,196 Total leasing activity 32,902 31,851 31,551 96,304 32,776 33,157 33,913 99,846 Sales of owned equipment 5,872 7,217 10,916 24,005 3,271 6,925 4,604 14,800 Margins on sale of managed equipment 2,134 876 793 3,803 831 1,697 1,625 4,153 Total sales of equipment 8,006 8,093 11,709 27,808 4,102 8,622 6,229 18,953 Fees on syndication and other capital gains on disposals 247 232 13 492 389 449 8 846 Total revenue from activities 41,155 40,176 43,273 124,604 37,267 42,228 40,150 119,645

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTIONS BY DIVISION

Revenue from activities

(in € thousands) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 TOTAL Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 TOTAL Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,182 9,140 8,910 27,232 8,536 9,240 8,994 26,770 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 4,024 3,955 4,053 12,032 3,422 3,507 3,453 10,382 Ancillary services 1,645 2,138 1,849 5,632 1,437 2,141 1,965 5,543 Total leasing activity 14,851 15,233 14,812 44,896 13,395 14,888 14,412 42,695 Sales of owned equipment 939 662 354 1,955 88 61 677 826 Total sales of equipment 939 662 354 1,955 88 61 677 826 Fees on syndication 214 232 446 Freight railcars 16,004 16,127 15,166 47,297 13,483 14,949 15,089 43,521 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,533 1,520 1,656 4,709 1,523 1,650 1,644 4,817 Ancillary services 1,349 544 1,162 3,055 1,317 1,243 1,601 4,161 Total leasing activity 2,882 2,064 2,818 7,764 2,840 2,893 3,245 8,978 Sales of owned equipment 42 42 Total sales of equipment 42 42 River barges 2,882 2,064 2,818 7,764 2,882 2,893 3,245 9,020 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,577 2,582 2,335 7,494 1,558 1,331 2,356 5,245 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 10,865 10,050 9,105 30,020 13,119 12,531 11,726 37,376 Ancillary services 1,663 2,040 2,470 6,173 1,818 1,490 2,168 5,476 Total leasing activity 15,105 14,672 13,910 43,687 16,495 15,352 16,250 48,097 Sales of owned equipment 4,065 4,192 6,343 14,600 1,833 3,009 3,416 8,258 Margins on sales of managed equipment 2,134 876 793 3,803 831 1,697 1,625 4,153 Total sales of equipment 6,199 5,068 7,136 18,403 2,664 4,706 5,041 12,411 Fees on syndication 18 13 31 389 (7) 8 390 Containers 21,322 19,740 21,059 62,121 19,548 20,051 21,299 60,898 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13 11 12 36 24 22 14 60 Ancillary services 51 (129) (1) (79) 22 2 (8) 16 Total leasing activity 64 (118) 11 (43) 46 24 6 76 Sales of owned equipment 868 2,363 4,219 7,450 1,308 3,855 511 5,674 Total sales of equipment 868 2,363 4,219 7,450 1,308 3,855 511 5,674 Other capital gains on disposal 15 15 456 456 Miscellaneous and eliminations 947 2,245 4,230 7,422 1,354 4,335 517 6,206 Total revenue from activities 41,155 40,176 43,273 124,604 37,267 42,228 40,150 119,645

Revenue from the Freight Railcars division reached €47.3 million in the first nine months of the year versus €43.5 million in 2019, an increase of 8.7%.

Leasing revenue increased by 5.2% to €44.9 million over the period, thanks to an increase in lease rates which offset the decline in utilization rates (84.6% on average over the period compared with 88.4% a year earlier).

Sales of freight railcars and syndication margins increased, notably with disposals to investors, while Touax maintained management of the equipment.

Revenue from the River Barges division reached €7.8 million over the period, compared with €9.0 million during the first nine months of 2019, with a lower freight rate but an average utilization rate that increased over the period to 95.7%.

Revenue from the Containers division reached €62.1 million at the end of September 2020, an increase of 2.0%. The average utilization rate over the period was 95.8% compared with 97.5% over the first nine months of 2019, showing good resilience.

The investment strategy conducted over the past two years has led to growth of 42.9% in leasing revenue on owned equipment to €7.5 million (€7.5 million at constant currency, up 43.0%). As expected, leasing revenue from managed equipment declined to €30.0 million due to equipment disposals.

Buoyant trading activity generated growth in container sales to €18.4 million at 30 September 2020 versus €12.4 million over the first nine months of 2019.

Lastly, revenue from the sale of Modular Buildings in Africa, which is booked under "Miscellaneous", increased to €7.5 million for the period, with major deliveries completed during the third quarter.

OUTLOOK

Despite the current health crisis, Touax saw continued growth with positive results in the first half of the year and a 4.1% increase in revenue in the first nine months of the year. Its three long-term equipment leasing businesses in sustainable, environmentally-friendly transportation enabled the Group to show the resilience of its business model in the current context of Covid-19.

After growth of 1.5% in 2019, the European rail freight market is expected to show a contraction of 7% (source: UIRR – growth in intermodal transport via rail), followed by a rebound in 2021. Touax Rail plans to forge ahead with its development, drawing on its new financing sources in a market that offers investment opportunities in certain types of railcars and in the fleets of clients looking to outsource ownership and maintenance. Touax Rail could also benefit from government stimulus plans in rail freight in Europe and Asia.

River transportation should continue to benefit from the effects of progress in the ecological transition, underpinned by strong demand for equipment on the Seine (transport of aggregates for construction sites in Greater Paris), and on the Rhine (transport of grain and biomass).

Concerning the containers division, international freight transport held up well in the first half of the year and indicators show a stronger recovery in the third quarter of 2020, notably in Asia (source: IMF Global economic outlook, October 2020). The recovery of the Asian markets and recent increases in new container prices are underpinning the trading activity in new and used containers, which significantly complements the leasing activity.

From a structural and medium to long-term perspective, Europe's Green Deal, together with the various infrastructure sector recovery drives announced by governments and the tendency towards outsourcing should continue to underpin investment in our asset classes.

UPCOMING EVENTS

February 26, 2021: 2020 Revenue from activities

March 24, 2021: 2020 annual results – SFAF presentation

March 26, 2021: Conference call to present the annual results

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With nearly €1.1bn in assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

