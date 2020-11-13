Thursday, November 13, 2020

PILLAR III RISK REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2020-11-13)

An amended version of the Pillar III report as of 06/30/2020 is available on our website rcibs.com under the reference “PILLAR 3 DISCLOSURES 2020-06-30 (AMENDED VERSION DATED 2020-11-13)”.

Changes versus initial release are linked to error corrections on tables III – 13 “Information on loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria” and III-14 “Breakdown of loans and advances subject to legislative and non-legislative moratoria by residual maturity of moratoria” newly introduced in pages 28 and 29.

This new version cancels and replaces Pillar III report published on our website on a stand-alone basis on 04/08/2020.

Contact

Analysts and Investors







Financial Communication

+ 33(0) 1 76 88 81 74

contact-investor@rcibs.com

About RCI Banque S.A.

Created and wholly owned by Groupe Renault, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the customers and dealership networks of Groupe Renault (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.

RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.

With 3,700 employees in 36 countries, RCI Bank and Services financed nearly 1.8 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2019 and sold more than 5.1 million services.

At end-December 2019, average performing assets stood at €47.4 billion in financing and pre-tax income at

€1.327 billion.

RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in six countries since 2012. At end-December 2019, net collected deposits totaled €17.7 billion, or nearly 35% of the company’s net assets.

Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com

Follow us on Twitter: @RCIBS

Attachment